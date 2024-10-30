Salma Hayek feels 'pressure' to make money despite billionaire husband
The House of Gucci star revealed she and François-Henri keep their finances separate, even after 15 years of marriage. "I support a lot of the aspects of my life and myself," Salma, 58, told The Wall Street Journal Magazine. "I have the pressure to make a certain amount of money, and I like it. And now, I decided, I want to make more." Salma explained she and François-Henri, the billionaire CEO of luxury group Kering, did not sign a pre-nuptial agreement before they wed in 2009.