Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault among couples at day seven of Wimbledon

Hollywood star Salma Hayek and her French fashion mogul husband Francois-Henri Pinault were among the power couples in attendance at day seven of Wimbledon.

Mexican-American actress Hayek donned a dark knit blazer over a striped top while her partner wore a beige suit as they watched the action on Centre Court from the royal box on Sunday.

Sports broadcaster Gabby Logan and her husband, former rugby union player Kenny Logan, were also among those spotted at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in south London.

Gabby and Kenny Logan arrive on day seven of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Welsh TV and radio presenter Gabby opted for a white long dress with a purple floral pattern for the occasion, while Kenny stuck to the beige suit trend.

The couple were spotted chatting to The Thursday Murder Club author Richard Osman and his wife, actress Ingrid Oliver.

Osman wore a navy suit paired with a burgundy tie for the tournament and Oliver dressed in a cream trouser suit.

Richard Osman and Ingrid Oliver in the royal box on Centre Court (John Walton/PA)

Centre Court saw plenty of action on Sunday as usual with reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz kicking off the proceedings by defeating Frenchman Ugo Humbert and securing himself a place in the quarter-finals.

Next up was 21-year-old Briton Emma Raducanu whose Wimbledon hopes were dashed after she was beaten by New Zealander Lulu Sun.

Coco Gauff also missed out on reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals again after she was beaten in straight sets by fellow American Emma Navarro.

Meanwhile, play had to be suspended for around two hours on outdoor courts because of a heavy and thundery downpour.

Play was able to go ahead uninterrupted on Centre Court and Court 1 thanks to the retractable roofs being closed from the start of the tournament’s seventh day.