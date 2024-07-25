Salma Hayek Joins 11,000 Other Torchbearers Carrying the Flame to Paris 2024 Olympics

Salma Hayek celebrated being one of the 11,000 people selected to be torchbearers for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic torch relays ahead of this weekend’s Summer Games.

The “Black Mirror” actress joined 174 other select individuals as they brought the flame from Rambouillet, France, to Le château de Versailles on Tuesday. This year’s torch was first lit in Olympia, Greece, on April 16 and will ultimately land at Paris’ Jardins du Trocadéro stadium on Friday.

“Yesterday, I had the honor of carrying the Olympic flame, a symbol of light, hope, peace and unity. If you believe in these values, know that you were with me every step of the way,” Hayek shared on Instagram Wednesday.

She continued, “As I passed the torch and took part in the relay, I was proud to represent the enduring spirit of the Olympics, bringing light, hope and unity to all.”

Not only does the wife of François-Henri Pinault have French citizenship herself, in 2011, Hayek was given the country’s highest honorific as a chevalier in the National Order of the Legion of Honour.

Other notable names taking part in this year’s torch relay include Patrick Bruel, Stefanos Douskos, Laure and Florent Manaudou, Mona Francis, Dimitri Pavadé, Rachida Dati, Mathieu Forget, Presnel Kimpembe and Snoop Dogg. Per the official games’ website, “The torchbearers [were] selected based on their commitment, dedication and how they embody at least one of the core tenets of Paris 2024” — sport, community and the collective.

This year’s Olympic games officially kick off with this Friday’s opening ceremony from the river Seine. In America, NBC, Peacock and the rest of NBCUniversal’s channels have streaming rights.

The Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games run Friday, July 26, through the closing ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 11.

