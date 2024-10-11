Salma Hayek Shares Rare Snaps with Stepson Augie in Honor of His 18th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'

Salma Hayek has been married to Augie's father, François-Henri Pinault, since 2009

Salma Hayek/Instagram Salma Hayek and Augie

Salma Hayek is sharing her love for her stepson on his big day.

On Friday, Oct. 11, the actress, 58, celebrated her stepson Augustin "Augie" James on Instagram as he turned 18 years old, sharing cute throwbacks and fun family snaps in honor of the birthday boy. The teen is the son of Hayek's longtime husband François-Henri Pinault and supermodel Linda Evangelista.

To kick off her post, Hayek shared a recent photo of the duo enjoying a sunset boat ride. The proud stepmom wraps her arms around Augie, while he hugs Hayek back and smiles big for the camera.

"Happy 18th bday Augie," she wrote in her caption, jokingly adding, "You’re officially a full grown up man who just became legal at least in Mexico and France. 😱."

She continued, "Your gentle heart is like healing caress in our lives because you bring warmth and light to everyone around you. Keep bringing the laughter and joy. We love you so much ❤️❤️❤️."

The cute carousel also features a variety of blended family photos, including Pinault and their daughter Valentina. The post also includes snaps with Evangelista and her other two children with Pinault, daughter Mathilde and son François.

In the comments section of Hayek's post, Evangelista — who also shared a sweet birthday tribute to Augie on Instagram — added, "1️⃣8️⃣ years of 💞."

While recently celebrating Valentina’s birthday on Saturday, Sept. 21, Hayek, shared some sweet memories with the 17-year-old on Instagram, along with a message about marking her “last birthday at home.”

Salma Hayek and Valentina

Plus, in an added detail, each part of the tribute is framed in a matching border that reads “Happy birthday Vale” in both English and Spanish — the teen is trilingual, and also speaks French — along with several hearts.

“My baby last birthday at home (for now),” Hayek wrote, adding that she is “already having separation anxiety.”

“She makes me laugh all day, teaches me so many things, keeps me motivated, inspires in so many ways makes me want to dance sing and cook and makes life so exciting,” she said. “I love you sooooooooo much mi Vale 💋🙏♥️.”



