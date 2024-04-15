Salman Rushdie answers Telegraph readers’ questions

Ahead of the publication of his new book, Knife, Sir Salman Rushdie will be answering Telegraph readers' questions about his near-fatal assault - Roe Ethridge

Sir Salman Rushdie revealed that he didn’t feel fear when he was stabbed, just ‘loneliness’. Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, he said: ‘It was very matter-of-fact. It wasn’t fear of it; just, this is what’s happening, how things are. I’m about to die… The sadness of dying far away from the people you love. That’s what I felt.’

In the exclusive interview, ahead of the publication of Knife, his new book about the attack, Rushdie also described the moment he first met his wife, his struggle to come to terms with losing sight in one eye, and his concerns if Donald Trump is reelected. It would, he argued, make America ‘unliveable’ - he would consider moving from his home of New York to Britain.

