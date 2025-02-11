Salman Rushdie testifies about his shock and pain as a stranger repeatedly stabbed him on stage

CBC

WARNING: This story contains details of intimate partner violence and may affect those who have experienced it or know someone who has.When Larissa Williams received a text message from an unknown number asking if she was taking new clients, she had no idea what the person was referring to. After a couple minutes of texting back and forth trying to understand what was going on, Williams was led to lyla.ch, a website commonly used by escorts and sex workers. Williams opened the site and was confr