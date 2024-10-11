Salmon River man charged with historical sexual offences

RCMP say Kevin MacLeod, 64, of Salmon River has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference. (RCMP - image credit)

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a Salmon River man with historical sexual offences involving youth.

In a news release Friday, RCMP said they received a report in May of last year about alleged offences spanning a period from the early 1990s to the early 2000s.

On Thursday, police arrested Kevin MacLeod, 64, and charged him with two counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.

MacLeod has been released on conditions and will make his first court appearance next month.

The RCMP release said MacLeod had been in a position of leadership with youth and vulnerable people through his job and volunteer work.

But police said they do not believe there are any other victims, and the ones who form the basis of these charges were not connected to MacLeod's work or volunteer positions.

