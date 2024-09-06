New salt and sugar ‘sin taxes’ being considered to force healthier eating habits

Sugar and salt taxes are under consideration by the Government in the latest “nanny state” measure.

The intervention is being discussed at the Treasury, with officials recently meeting campaigners who are pushing for new levies.

Health charities are urging the Government to bring in “sin taxes” on convenience foods and chocolate, cakes and crisps to try and persuade people to eat more healthily.

They are also calling for extra taxes to cap the profits of tobacco manufacturers

The Government is already facing accusations of nanny state tactics after Sir Keir Starmer confirmed that ministers are considering banning smoking in pub gardens

On Friday a report by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) calls for a levy on salt and sugar, expanded bans on junk food advertising and extra taxes on tobacco manufacturers.

It says the measures are necessary to stop record numbers of people dying early from heart disease.

In recent weeks the Obesity Health Alliance – a coalition of 60 health charities and royal colleges – met the Treasury’s health team to discuss a levy on salt and sugar in foods.

Other options include strengthening the sugar levy on soft drinks to cover dairy-based beverages such as milkshakes and frappuccinos, which are currently exempt.

Under the Government’s new system of cross-departmental missions, the Treasury has been asked to consider fiscal changes which could improve the health of the nation.

The BHF report suggests the extra charges placed on manufacturers could raise £3 billion a year.

This should be used to fund programmes which encourage people to eat more healthily, such as vouchers for fruit and vegetables, the charity says.

However, separate research from the Institute for Fiscal Studies has suggested a levy of £3 per kilo on sugar and £6 per kilo on salt would push up food prices by between 4 to 5 per cent.

The measures were proposed in a National Food Strategy in 2021 led by Henry Dimbleby, then food tsar, but immediately rejected by Boris Johnson who was prime minister.

They would have seen the levy placed on all sugar and salt used in manufactured foods and in catering, with an exemption for sales of sugar and salt for the home.

It follows the introduction of the sugar tax on soft drinks in 2018, which pushed manufacturers to reduce the sugar content and nearly halved children’s added sugar intake from such sources.

Prepared to use state regulation

Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, has previously suggested that he is prepared to use “the heavy hand of state regulation” to force food companies to make their products healthier.

In May 2023 he described the sugar tax placed on soft drinks in 2018 as “without doubt one of the most effective public policy interventions on public health under the Conservatives”.

Around the same time Sir Keir Starmer hinted that a new tax on sugary and salty foods might be considered after the cost-of-living crisis eased.

Ministers have so far proved cautious about a new class of weight-loss injections which have been shown to have a dramatic impacts on obesity while cutting heart deaths by one fifth,

Last week research found that medications such as Ozempic had “far-reaching benefits” beyond what was ever imagined, in turning back the clock on a host of diseases.

The injections are licensed as Ozempic for type 2 diabetes and as Wegovy for weight loss.

But very few are able to obtain Wegovy on the NHS, with tens of thousands of patients turning to it privately.

The BHF is calling for levies on sugary and salty foods to be part of a heart disease action plan which would also see reductions in waiting times for treatment and an expansion in research.

It also proposes “polluter pays” charges on tobacco manufacturers which cap profits at 10 per cent.

Official figures show more than 39,000 people in England died before turning 75 from cardiovascular conditions, the highest total since 2008.

Forecasts from the BHF say this figure will reach 44,000 by 2035 if current trends continue.

The charity says 11,000 lives could be saved if the Government introduced “radical” measures.

Last week the Government announced the rollout of health MOTs in workplaces, in a bid to cut heart disease deaths among the middle aged.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, chief executive at the BHF, said: “We are witnessing an urgent heart crisis and the devastating toll it’s having on people is one they are paying for with their lives.

“There is no quick fix, but if politicians put the wheels in motion now we could potentially prevent thousands more people dying too young.”

‘Levy has been enormous success’

Katharine Jenner, director of the Obesity Health Alliance, said: “The Soft Drinks Industry Levy has been an enormous success, reducing sugar intake even for children in lower-income families without leading to a decline in sales.”

She said the policy had cut rates of obesity in older girls and admissions for tooth decay, while funding extra breakfasts for deprived children and extra PE equipment in school.

This should “give hope that it is possible to tangibly improve the nation’s health by changing the food industry’s behaviour”, she said.

Barbara Crowther, from the Children’s Food Campaign at Sustain, a charity for better food and farming, said: “There definitely seems to be a renewed appetite within government to focus on health prevention. With tight budgets in the Treasury, measures such as strengthening the existing Soft Drinks Industry Levy could provide modest new revenues fairly quickly.”

Darwin Friend, head of research at the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “Taxpayers will be concerned at yet another case of meddling that will hit the poorest families hardest, as this levy would hike up the costs of everyday essentials.”

The Department of Health and Social Care would not comment on levies.

A spokesman said: “Cardiovascular disease is one of this country’s biggest killers, and this Government has already taken action to tackle it, recognising that prevention is better than cure. As part of this, we have already recently introduced health checks in workplaces.

“We will also introduce the Tobacco and Vapes Bill which will take action to tackle the harms of smoking.”