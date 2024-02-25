Saltburn fans seeking selfies plague stately home where film was set

A scene from the film at Drayton Park - Film Stills

The owner of the stately home where Saltburn was filmed has brought in security guards after droves of fans of the film descended on the Grade 1-listed property to take selfies.

Charles Stopford Sackville has introduced patrols at 127-room Drayton House, near Lowick in Northamptonshire, to prevent unwanted visitors trespassing on his ground.

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, Mr Stopford Sackville said: “I never envisaged the amount of interest there would be. It’s quite weird. I don’t take it as flattering. How would you feel if people were taking pictures outside your house? I’d prefer the interest to blow over but I can’t make it blow over.”

He said that “more than 50’” visitors had strayed off a public footpath that runs through the estate into restricted parts of the grounds.

Many of the scenes took place in the grounds

Videos on TikTok show Saltburn fans posing in front of the estate, with many dancing to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder on the Dance Floor in reference to a scene from the film in which a character dances naked around the mansion to the song.

Visitors have also shared directions on how to reach 700-year-old Drayton House, disclosed which nearby pubs have the best parking availability and provided information on how to find the public footpath that runs closest to the property.

One video sharing a step-by-step guide on directions to the house has been viewed more than 3 million times.

The Sackville family has occupied the baroque-style mansion since 1770 and are known to be protective of their privacy, with the house and its 200-acre grounds typically closed to the public.

The film is also set in Oxford

Saltburn director Emerald Fennell, whose parents are also friends of Mr Stopford Sackville, chose Drayton House as the principal location for her film because of its lived-in feel as a family home and as it had never been filmed before.

Mr Stopford Sackville admitted to The Mail on Sunday that a generous fee had “100 per cent” swayed his decision to allow his home to be used as a filming location, adding that “these houses don’t run on water”.

As part of the deal to use the estate, Saltburn cast and crew members were barred from mentioning the real location of the house in interviews, but fans were quick to discover it after the film’s release.

Saltburn follows Oxford student Oliver Quick, played by Irish actor Barry Keoghan, as he becomes fixated on fellow student Felix Catton, who invites him to spend the summer at his family’s country estate.

The film was met with positive reviews from audiences and critics, but has attracted controversy for its graphic sex scenes.