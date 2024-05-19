Saluting our veterans: Hometown Hero banners unveiled in Bakersfield
Bakersfield's Hometown Hero Banner Ceremony honors the bravery and dedication of our local Kern County military heroes.
Bakersfield's Hometown Hero Banner Ceremony honors the bravery and dedication of our local Kern County military heroes.
Alice Stewart, the longtime political reporter and CNN commentator, has died. She was 58. Law enforcement confirmed the news to CNN on Saturday, saying Stewart’s body was found outside in northern Virginia earlier that morning. According to CNN, officers believe her death was the result of a medical emergency and no foul play is suspected. “My …
XThe Biden campaign gleefully turned one of Donald Trump’s favorite digs against him on Saturday, branding the 78-year-old candidate as woefully geriatric in response to his embarrassing stumble at a Minnesota rally on Friday.Video from the event shared by Biden-Harris HQ on X showed Trump grabbing the lectern during his remarks on stage, after nearly toppling the podium over.A feeble Trump nearly falls down on stage after he leans on his podium too hard and then goes on an angry rant calling hi
Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersUkraine launched a massive drone attack against military and energy facilities in Russia and the occupied peninsula Crimea overnight, with Moscow saying Friday that over 100 unmanned weapons had been involved in the operation.The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces had intercepted and destroyed 102 UAVs over four different regions while another six drone boats were taken out in the Black Sea. While the ministry did not reveal the extent of the damage from the att
Satellite images exclusively obtained by CNN show three destroyed Russian jets and damaged buildings at Belbek airbase in occupied port city of Sevastopol on Wednesday.
The "Daily Show" correspondent hit the former president with a blunt reality check.
Falling forever for this gown.
The mini skirt in question is exactly how it sounds. See photos
Both Republicans and Democrats said on Friday drinking was taking place
The US is studying the Ukraine war for clues on conflicts of the future.
The refreshed artillery is now helping to blunt Russian advances around Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, a report said.
Even by recent standards, Thursday's meeting of the House Oversight Committee was a shocking train wreck.
Rudy Giuliani's 80th birthday party in Florida was interrupted when the former New York City mayor was served with a notice of indictment in an alleged plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Arizona.
KSTPIn an interview with a St. Paul, Minnesota reporter that aired a few days before his scheduled appearance Friday at the state GOP Lincoln Day fundraising dinner, former President Donald Trump denied saying that he wouldn’t return to the Midwest state if he lost it in 2020—but the local ABC affiliate brought the receipts to prove otherwise.KSTP reporter Tom Hauser spoke with Trump over a video call conducted Tuesday before the indicted ex-president went to court to hear testimony from his for
Gene Rossi and Leslie Ellis join The Lead
Russia said it shot down a total of 102 aerial drones and six naval drones, making it Ukraine's largest drone attack, per the Kyiv Independent.
Slayed the house down.
China reportedly built more than 200 J-20 fighter jets by early 2023, surpassing the 187 F-22s built by the US between 1996 and 2011.
The model announced she was expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber earlier this month
I can't believe ankle socks aren't cool anymore.
The couple appeared together in Los Angeles for an event for their children