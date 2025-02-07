DC plane crash updates: Helicopter had advanced tracking system turned off, lawmaker says

Christopher Cann, USA TODAY
Updated ·7 min read

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Army helicopter that collided with an American Airlines plane killing 67 people last week had turned off an advanced surveillance system that the federal government has hailed for making airspace safer, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said on Thursday.

Cruz, who was among a group of lawmakers briefed on the collision by federal authorities, said the Black Hawk helicopter had switched off its automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast sometime prior to the Jan. 29 crash.

"This was a training mission, so there was no compelling national security reason for ADS-B to be turned off," Cruz said after a briefing from the National Transportation Safety Board and FAA. He added that the helicopter had a transponder so it would appear on radar, but said ADS-B is significantly more accurate.

The system, which is the preferred method of surveillance for air traffic control in the U.S., improves visibility by broadcasting an aircraft's GPS location, altitude and ground speed, according to the FAA. The system includes a display that shows pilots where there are other aircraft in the sky or on a runway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The helicopter was on a routine training mission when it collided with the airliner, which was inbound from Wichita, Kansas. Data has indicated that the Black Hawk may have been flying above its 200 foot flight ceiling, though the FAA said investigators need to access the crashed aircraft to verify the data.

Members of the FBI dive team work with the helicopter involved in the crash at the Potomac River, in the aftermath of the collision of American Eagle flight 5342 and a Black Hawk helicopter that crashed into the river, by the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., Feb. 6, 2025.
Members of the FBI dive team work with the helicopter involved in the crash at the Potomac River, in the aftermath of the collision of American Eagle flight 5342 and a Black Hawk helicopter that crashed into the river, by the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., Feb. 6, 2025.

Salvage crews recover major components of helicopter

Crews finished recovering "all major components" of the Army helicopter and passenger jet out of the Potomac River on Thursday, Unified Command said, concluding a dayslong salvage operation about one week after the horrific midair collision.

The NTSB said in an update Thursday evening that it is still searching for some parts of the helicopter, including the right engine and tail rotor. Officials said the wreckage is expected to be offloaded from a barge on Friday and transferred to a secure location.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recovery of the helicopter is a crucial component in the federal probe as authorities seek to confirm data related to its altitude at the time of the collision, according to the NTSB.

In the next phase of the operation, officials said crews will shift their focus to clearing smaller debris before demobilizing equipment by Feb. 16.

To assist with the operation, Unified Command said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will fly over the Potomac at a low altitude and project a green laser onto the water’s surface to scan for debris. The flight will take place around 2 a.m. Friday.

More: Students, Olympic skaters, families and more. A tribute to lives lost in the DC plane crash

Reagan National Airport limits flights after plane-helicopter crash

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it would slow the arrivals rate at Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) outside of Washington as weather and recovery efforts were affecting flight paths into the airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The FAA is slowing traffic into and out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport due to weather conditions and recovery efforts in the area," the FAA said in a statement to USA TODAY.

The move was first reported by Reuters, which said that arrivals would be reduced from 28 per hour to 26 per hour during the slowdown. The reduced arrivals rate would likely lead to a slight increase in average delay lengths at the airport while it was in force.

– Zach Wichter, USA TODAY

Senator criticizes Elon Musk’s involvement with FAA

Sen. Maria Cantwell penned a letter Thursday to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy urging him to remove “all conflicts of interest” between the FAA and tech billionaire Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla.

The Washington state Democrat cited previous feuds between SpaceX and the FAA over regulations and fines. In response to proposed civil penalties over alleged launch violations last year, Musk had said he planned to sue the agency for “regulatory overreach.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a conflict of interest for someone whose company is regulated by the federal government to be involved in anything that affects his personal financial interest, his company, or his competitors,” wrote Cantwell, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

The letter comes one day after Duffy announced on X that the Department of Government Efficiency – which President Donald Trump has appointed Musk to lead – was going to “plug in to help upgrade our aviation system.”

Officials will address staffing, congested air traffic after deadly collision

The newly appointed transportation secretary said he will change the rules that govern staffing at airport control towers and vowed to examine the congested airspace in the Washington area following the fatal crash at Reagan National Airport.

Speaking about rules that allowed a supervisor to reduce staffing before the fatal crash, Duffy said "We're going to pull that authority back to make sure that we have the right policies in place inside our towers to make sure when you fly you're safe."

Duffy said he also plane to announce steps to increase air traffic control training while also hiring more applicants. The FAA is about 3,000 controllers short of staffing levels and nearly all control towers have staffing issues.

Moreover, Duffy said officials will look at military missions in Washington airspace and see whether they could be scheduled at times when traffic is lower. The Black Hawk helicopter was on a routine training mission when it collided with the airliner.

"We also have to look at (military) missions that have flown the DC airspace," Duffy said on Wednesday. "We're going to hopefully find this out, but if they had night vision goggles on a mission like that at nine o'clock at night and not at 1 a.m. – it is unacceptable."

"We can fly training missions at a different time of night," he added.

On Thursday, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy confirmed to reporters that it appeared the helicopter pilot was wearing night vision goggles based on the cockpit voice recorder.

What we know about the NTSB's investigation into the collision

So far, investigators with the NTSB have interviewed all five people working in the control tower at the time of the collision, collected data from the black boxes recovered from the aircrafts, obtained maintenance and flight logs, and have begun piecing together a timeline of the events leading up the crash, synchronizing flight data and communications.

After recovering the wreckage of the crashed plane, investigators will examine its cockpit switch positions and instrument readings, according to the NTSB. The agency said it still needs to examine the Black Hawk to verify more information about the accident, especially the helicopter's altitude at the time of the crash.

The air traffic control tower display showed the Black Hawk was flying at 300 feet at the time of the collision, the NTSB has said, though that flight track data was rounded to the nearest 100 feet and exact altitude is still not known.

According to the latest release, it appears the helicopter exceeded the 200-foot maximum altitude assigned to the flight path it used on the night of the crash. To confirm that, however, investigators need to access the helicopter.

The NTSB said it expects to have a preliminary report outlining the facts and information gathered during the initial phase of the probe within 30 days of the crash. A final report detailing the cause of the crash is expected to take one to two years to complete.

Rate of near-midair collisions are higher around DCA

There have been 30 near-midair collisions since 1987 around Reagan National Airport, with one-third of those incidents being military aircraft-related and seven including helicopters. While this is higher than the national rate and could cause concern among air travelers, aviation experts say the numbers don't indicate flying is unsafe.

"It’s important to keep a little bit perspective, for a lot of folks 30 aircraft sound like a lot but it’s almost over 40 years," said Philip Mann, an assistant professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida.

NMACs, formerly called near-misses, are defined by the FAA as "an incident associated with the operation of an aircraft in which a possibility of collision occurs as a result of proximity of less than 500 feet to another aircraft," or when a pilot, crew member or even passenger reports "a collision hazard" between two or more aircraft.

Mann said this could cause "a little bit of fuzziness."

"There could still be a football-field-and-a-half distance between the two (aircraft) and they could be side-by-side," he said. "If you come a foot inside of that, you've had a near miss."

– Kathleen Wong

Read more: Rate of near-midair collisions are higher around DCA. What does that mean for travelers?

Contributing: Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DC plane crash: Helicopter had surveillance system switched off

Latest Stories

  • Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Massive Flaw In Trump's Canada Plan That MAGA Will Soon Regret

    The late night host shows how right-wingers haven't thought this one through.

  • Trump Calls for ‘60 Minutes’ and CBS to Be ‘Terminated’

    President Donald Trump called for CBS News program 60 Minutes to be “immediately terminated” and its network shut down Thursday, as he escalated campaign threats to punish media outlets that don’t offer coverage to his liking. He also tried to shoehorn the network into an online rightwing conspiracy theory that falsely claimed media outlets took millions in government kickbacks. In a post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated his claim that 60 Minutes committed “election interference” last year by a

  • A Grocery What?!? Karoline Leavitt’s Briefing Blunder Leaves Everyone Confused

    The Trump White House press secretary's gaffe prompted two words to trend online.

  • Trump Sows More Chaos With His Gaza Vision in Bizarre Early Morning Truth Social Post

    President Donald Trump has doubled down on his wish to have the U.S. take over Gaza in a 6 a.m. post on Truth Social. In Trump’s post, he described how Palestinians would be relocated in “new and modern homes” elsewhere in the region. Trump also described Jewish Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer as a Palestinian, an attack line he previously used in a Fox News interview in May, and said that he would also be resettled.

  • US seizes Venezuelan president's plane held in Dominican Republic during Rubio visit

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Trump administration on Thursday seized a second plane belonging to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ’s government that is currently in the Dominican Republic.

  • Stephen Colbert Trolls Don Jr. Over The 'Pretty Dumb' Video That Got Him In Trouble

    The "Late Show" host said the son of President Donald Trump may have crossed the line in Italy.

  • Key safety system off in Army helicopter that collided with American Airlines jet, senator says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A key safety system was turned off on the U.S. Army helicopter that collided with an American Airlines regional jet last week near Washington's Reagan Airport, killing 67. Senate Commerce Committee chair Ted Cruz told reporters the Black Hawk helicopter had turned off its automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B), which is permitted for military aircraft. "This was a training mission, so there was no compelling national security reason for ADS-B to be turned off," Cruz said after a briefing from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.

  • Liz Cheney takes a swipe at Elon Musk's citizenship as pair trade blows on X

    Cheney undermined Musk’s knowledge of the U.S. by calling out his 22-year-long citizenship

  • National Prayer Event Devolves Into Ungodly Partisan Brawl

    Thursday’s bipartisan National Prayer Breakfast, where President Donald Trump affirmed he now “much more strongly” believes in God, went off the rails once lawmakers closed their Bibles and opened their social media accounts. Republicans are hammering Rep. Jared Huffman, a Democrat from California’s North Coast, over his accusation that Speaker Mike Johnson eroded the separation of church and state by moving the mostly Christian gathering to the Capitol. “Speaker Johnson’s National Prayer Breakf

  • Donald Trump Makes A Cost Estimate That Reflects The ‘Fairy Tale World’ He Lives In

    The president appeared grossly out of touch in talking about the price of transportation.

  • Senator Says They Are Getting ‘1,600 Calls a Minute’ Amid Trump-Musk Chaos

    A Republican senator has revealed that the Senate is being slammed with “1,600 calls a minute” rather than the typical 40 amid the chaos of Donald Trump’s first three weeks in office. The onslaught has been so great that the Senate phone system hasn’t been able to handle it, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in an X post on Wednesday. “The U.S. Senate phone system has been receiving around 1,600 calls each minute, compared to the 40 calls per minute we usually receive, which has disrupted our call

  • Education Staffers Warned: Trump Buyout Deal Comes With a Major Catch

    Leaders at the Department of Education told staff Wednesday that the Trump administration could cancel its controversial, government-wide deferred resignation offer after workers sign it, possibly leaving them without months of guaranteed pay. According to a report in NBC News, citing three department sources, two top department officials said during a virtual all-staff meeting on Wednesday that the education secretary could rescind the administration’s offer, which allows workers to voluntarily

  • ‘He Choked!’: Canadian Lawmaker Taunts Donald Trump, Then Issues Stern Warning

    MP Charlie Angus said Trump has “poked the polar bear.”

  • Hegseth’s Venmo Is on Display in Embarrassing Leak

    Pete Hegesth’s Venmo is publicly viewable and showing his full list of friends and contacts, according to a report. While Hegseth’s transactions are private, his list of friends on the mobile payment service isn’t—and it’s a who’s who of Washington bigwigs, defense contractors, and healthcare executives, The American Prospect reported. A name appearing on Hegseth’s friends list could mean he has transacted with the person, but Venmo also has an option to automatically add phone contacts as frien

  • Ilhan Omar Mocks Elon Musk For Embarrassing Mistake: 'You Should Brush Up On Our Laws'

    Musk shared a misleading video Tuesday, falsely claiming that it showed the Minnesota Democrat "breaking the law."

  • Trump Administration Evicts Ex-Coast Guard Leader With Shockingly Little Notice

    A former four-star Coast Guard admiral was forced to leave behind most of her belongings after the Trump administration gave her just three hours to vacate her home on Tuesday, according to NBC News. Linda Fagan, an ex-Coast Guard commandant who was also the first female leader of a military branch, was evicted from her home at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling by the Department of Homeland Security after she was fired by President Donald Trump on Inauguration Day. A Homeland Security official confir

  • Amanda Holden is all legs in ultra-plunging hot pink gown during lavish winter getaway

    Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden looked sensational on Tuesday after jetting off for some winter sun. See photos.

  • Musk Torches Bannon to Rekindle MAGA Civil War

    Elon Musk torched Steve Bannon Thursday, rekindling a MAGA civil war from Donald Trump’s transition period. The world’s richest man refused to stay quiet on X after he learned his podcaster foe had lightly criticized the Department of Government Efficiency’s priorities. “Bannon is a great talker, but not a great doer,” Musk wrote. “What did he get done this week? Nothing.”

  • One of Elon Musk's DOGE Kids Just Had an Explosive Screaming Tantrum

    As 20-something high school grad operatives continue to plunder the federal government on behalf of billionaire Elon Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tempers are flying high. As the Washington Post reports, the morale at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), which guards extremely sensitive information about federal employees, is extremely low. In one particularly eyebrow-raising incident, a young DOGE staffer threw an explosive screaming tantrum, calling senior O

  • Snoop Dogg went back on his word with Trump performance. He deserves the backlash. | Opinion

    How easily Snoop flipped on Trump proves that he puts himself before the community, and that's not what a leader with a bully pulpit should ever do.