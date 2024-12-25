Salvation Army behind on donations

Latest Stories
Air Canada was ordered to pay him $15K for his delayed flights. Now they're fighting back
For the last two and a half years, Rejean Landry has been caught in a legal battle with Air Canada, seeking compensation after his family arrived at their final destination more than 24 hours late.In November, a judge in Ontario's small claims court ruled in the Ottawa man's favour, ordering Air Canada to pay almost $15,000 dollars."And we were happy, satisfied, relieved for a few weeks," Landry said. "Until yesterday, when I got a notice of appeal from Air Canada."Experts say that large compani
The 3 Mass Killers Biden Left on Death Row for Trump to Execute
President Joe Biden left three killers behind when he announced he was commuting the sentences of 37 Death Row prisoners. The reprieved inmates—all of them convicted murderers—had their death penalty sentences replaced by life imprisonment without parole. But the president left three men behind on Death Row despite saying in a statement that he was “more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level.”
What to know about the woman who was burned to death in a New York City subway train
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have a person in custody who is suspected to have set a woman on fire in the subway early Sunday and then watched from a bench as she became engulfed in flames and died.
These Caldwell First Nation members installed home security cameras. Now, they're being evicted
MaryAnne Kenney's father passed away when she was four, without ever knowing he was part of Caldwell First Nation. It was a journey to make the reserve her home. But now, she is among the eight residents who are being evicted on Boxing Day for installing security cameras around their houses."This is our home. We have a right to be here, not to be kicked out by a reigning chief and council," she said.A long history of colonization stripped Caldwell First Nation of its lands, which stretch from th
US House panel finds Matt Gaetz paid for sex and drugs, obstructed Congress
Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for drugs and sex that were violations of a series of House rules and included obstruction of Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives' Ethics Committee said in a report released on Monday. The report found that Gaetz paid $90,000 to 12 women, a substantial portion of which the panel found was likely for either sexual activity or drug use. It also determined there was "substantial evidence" Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl while serving in the House.
2 Police Agencies Failed Mom Who Was Forced to Swallow Wedding Ring, Then Killed by Estranged Husband: Inquest
Mother of five Lucy-Anne Rushton, 30, was murdered by Shaun Dyson after years of abuse, authorities said
Princess Kate's strict drinking rule she can't relax for Christmas
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Anne, King Charles and other senior royals must adhere to this strict drinking etiquette when it comes to alcohol at Sandringham this Christmas
Kris Jenner Gets Festive with Throwback Photos Showing Her Sexy Christmas Style Over the Years
The reality television star delivered holiday outfit inspo ahead of the Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas Eve celebration
Amanda Holden's lookalike model daughter Lexi, 18, towers over her in stunning family Christmas photos
BGT judge Amanda Holden's rarely-seen daughter Lexi, 18, looked stunning in a series of new family Christmas pictures. Take a look here…
Little Girl Cries After Finding Unwrapped Christmas Present on Doorstep. The Next Magical Moment Is Caught on Camera (Exclusive)
Kayla Prasek’s daughter’s No. 1 Christmas wish this year was a Barbie RV camper
‘They didn’t want to believe the truth’: Freed pair speak out 17 years after they were wrongfully imprisoned for murder
On her first night as a free woman in 17 years, Charlotte Pleytez couldn’t sleep.
Ohio Mom Accused of Pouring Soap in Infant's Mouth, Spitting on Her
Cloe Workman, 20, is facing charges of child endangerment and domestic violence, court records show
TikTok Prankster Charles Smith Faces Felony Poison Charge After Spraying Bug Killer on Supermarket Produce
Police said the 27-year-old, known on TikTok as Wolfie Kahletti, filmed himself spraying pesticide on fresh produce in a Walmart store
Employee Says There Was Office Holiday Party Drama After Husband 'Stole' 10-Year-Old’s White Elephant Gift
The gift’s “a little tainted by guilt,” the employee wrote in a Reddit post
Police search for 6 suspects after armed bank robbery in Markham
Police are searching for six suspects after an armed bank robbery in Markham, York Regional Police say. The robbery happened at around 5:30 p.m. near Markham Road and Highglen Avenue, police said in a news release. The suspects, wearing masks and carrying firearms, ordered everyone to get on the ground before robbing the bank and the customers inside, police said. One employee was assaulted during the robbery and taken to hospital with minor injuries.The six suspects then fled the scene in a dar
Boy, 15, charged after police find him with loaded, 3D-printed handgun at Winnipeg mall
A teen is facing several charges after he was found carrying a loaded, 3D-printed handgun at a Winnipeg mall on the weekend, police say.Kildonan Place security guards asked police officers, who were stationed at the mall as part of the province's retail theft initiative, to help them remove from the building several people who were causing a disturbance on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release.Officers searched one of them after seeing "numerous irregular shapes" in his clothing, and f
Suspect in fatal New York subway burning of passenger arraigned in court
Prosecutors on Monday charged 33-year-old Sebastian Zapeta-Calil with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree arson in connection with the death of a woman who died after being set on fire in a New York City subway train a day earlier.
Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to murder and weapons charges in UnitedHealthcare CEO's death
NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting the CEO of UnitedHealthcare pleaded not guilty on Monday to state murder and terror charges while his attorney complained that comments coming from New York’s mayor would make it tough to receive a fair trial.
Sask. RCMP release photo of suspect in multiple break and enters
RCMP are investigating a string of break and enters in rural Saskatchewan they say may be related and are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect.Canora RCMP received a report of a break and enter in Rama, Sask., about 180 kilometres northeast of Regina, that happened sometime between July 28 and Aug. 2. An unknown number of suspects broke into an office building, stealing credit cards and an undetermined amount of money.RCMP crime analysts now believe it to be connected to other brea
Single Father of 4 Speaks Out After His Dad Allegedly Steals and Sells Grandkids’ Christmas Gifts for Meth: ‘I Was Crying’
Donald Lucas Sr. allegedly stole more than $1,000 in gifts from his son Donald Lucas Jr.’s four kids