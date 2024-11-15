Salvation Army sees greater need for help
As the temperatures get colder and the holidays get closer, the calls for assistance from the Salvation Army in Harrisburg are increasing.
The overtime rule is one of the most far-reaching economic reforms that President Joe Biden has fought for.
Record numbers of young men voted for Trump in the 2024 election. What drove them to the right?
“Everyone laughed. They laughed that uncomfortable laugh,” noted the MSNBC anchor.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
Former Vice President Mike Pence is urging GOP senators to reject President-elect Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) because of his views on abortion. In a statement from his conservative nonprofit Advancing American Freedom on Friday, Pence said Kennedy’s nomination “is an abrupt…
The late night host found one GOP lawmaker trying way too hard.
Katelyn Yates is a 20-year-old nursing assistant in Illinois
King Charles has made an unusual decision in handing out the Royal Victorian Honour to two fellow monarchs, however, the King had sweet reasons for doing so
Fox Business Network's Edward Lawrence questioned the White House press secretary over Joe Biden calling Trump a "threat" to democracy.
She shut down the 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab bash.
The lawyer paired the gown with classic accessories during a day out in Saint-Tropez alongside her husband—see her full look here!
A former Clinton administration official said Donald Trump's pick for director of national intelligence is "really concerning."
President-elect joked on Wednesday that ‘Elon won’t go home’ and that he ‘can’t get rid of him’
On the last day of January, a woman took her son to see paediatrician Nadezhda Buyanova at Polyclinic No. 140 in northwest Moscow. The case hinged on a denunciation - part of a rising trend of Russians informing on fellow citizens for their views on the war in Ukraine and other alleged political crimes. Critics say the wave of denunciations is helping President Vladimir Putin's government crack down on dissent.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pleaded with fellow Republicans to back Donald Trump’s choice as attorney general, Matt Gaetz, after initially sounding skeptical about the bombshell pick. Appearing on Fox News’ Hannity on Wednesday, Graham said: “To every Republican, give Matt a chance.” His remark came amid a growing rebellion from GOP ranks over the surprise decision. Several Republican senators openly showed their disdain, saying it wasn’t a “serious” appointment.
This Bruins superstar's struggles hit a new level against the Stars.
The Philadelphia Eagles learned the hard way on Thursday night about what happens when a trick play backfires spectacularly. The team tried to run a funky formation against the visiting Washington Commanders in the second quarter, one involving multiple hand-offs that…
This Bruins defenseman had a big fight with this Stars forward.
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has told about 580 temporary workers, most of them debt collectors, that they'll lose their jobs in about a month.Details of the cuts come from two public sector unions, which say the cuts are happening across the country. About 15 of the jobs are in the Ottawa area.CRA told Radio-Canada it's prioritizing resources for tax filing, and reducing pandemic-era staffing levels. According to the Treasury Board, CRA's workforce grew from 39,500 in 2016 to more than 59,00
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said Wednesday that President-elect Trump knew she did not want to serve in his second administration when he publicly announced over the weekend that he would not be offering her a job. “I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to…