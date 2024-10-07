Sam Asghari's 3 Sisters: All About Maddie, Elahe and Fay

Sam Asghari and his siblings — Maddie, Elahe and Fay — were born and raised in Iran

Fay Asghari/Instagram Sam Asghari with his siblings: Maddie, Elahe and Fay.

Sam Asghari cherishes his three sisters: Maddie, Elahe and Fay.

The Asghari siblings grew up in Iran, and most of them immigrated to the United States in their mid-20s — aside from Sam, who joined his father in America at the age of 12. While Maddie and Fay pursued careers in the aesthetic medicine and wellness space, Elahe is an avid traveler whose adventures have taken her across the globe from New York to Spain.

As for Sam, his dream was to become an actor. In a March 2021 interview with Forbes, the fitness trainer opened up about having his family’s encouragement from the beginning and how it propelled him forward in Hollywood.

“They’re extremely supportive. They’ve never doubted me. A lot of family members coming from the Middle East, they want their son or daughter to become a doctor or lawyer or something that is established,” he explained. “I looked at my sisters, and looked at my mom and dad, and said, ‘Listen, this acting thing is very hard. Very few make it but I got what it takes.’ ”

Sam added, “They trusted me and they supported me ever since day one. I appreciate that and I want to put a smile on their face and it makes me happy to see them be really proud.”

Here’s everything to know about Sam Asghari's siblings — Maddie, Elahe and Fay — and their relationship with their actor brother.

Sam and his sisters were born and raised in Iran

John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images Elahe Asghari, Fay Asghari and Maddie Asghari at the 13th Annual Saving Innocence Gala held at the Skirball Cultural Center on April 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

The Asghari siblings were raised by their parents, Mike and Fatima Asghari, in Tehran, Iran.

When he turned 12 years old, Sam immigrated to America; however, due to a lengthy immigration process, Maddie, Elahe and Fay remained separated from their younger brother for several years.

“I actually left my family behind at the time because my family was still going through FBI check and immigration process. I left three of my sisters behind, my mom behind,” he told Forbes in 2021.

At the time, Sam's father had already been living in America for five years.

“It was definitely a culture shock, coming out here with a completely different language to speak," he explained. "I didn’t speak a word of English and it was a weird age where I was finally so comfortable with my friends and [I had to] leave them behind to start a new life."

Still, Sam embraced a "positive mindset" because he knew what the relocation meant for him and his loved ones. "I was brought up by my dad knowing and understanding that we were coming here for a better life," he added.

Over five years later, Maddie, Elahe and Fay joined Sam in the U.S.

Sam's sisters taught him important lessons growing up

Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images Sam Asghari with his sister Fay Asghari.

Growing up with three sisters, Sam said he learned a lot about the opposite sex.

“When I need an honest opinion, I go to my sisters,” the actor told Men’s Health in September 2021. “I learned a lot about women from them, and I learned a lot about respecting women.”

They also taught him that not everything has to be a competition, even if it's a friendly game of tennis amongst family.

“I grew up with three sisters, so I learned that taking competition too seriously can lead to hurt feelings," he shared. "Family take it easy on each other."

Fay founded her own med spa in Los Angeles

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for Teatro Fay Asghari at a the Teatro's Golden Soirée Pre-Oscar's Gala on March 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Fay is the proud owner of Spa Medica Aesthetic, a med spa in Los Angeles known for its celebrity clientele.

According to her bio, she is a board-certified aesthetic injector and family nurse practitioner specializing in aesthetic medicine, including “non-surgical facial contouring and rejuvenation techniques.”

She also works with her sister, Maddie, who is a cosmetic injector and IV specialist. Maddie is studying to be a nurse practitioner and works as a trainer and educator in the cosmetic medicine space, per her bio.

Sam helped Maddie train for bodybuilding competitions

In 2024, Maddie set out to complete a new goal: compete in a bikini muscle contest. Not only did she participate in the L.A. Musclecontest Championships in July 2024, but she also took home the gold in eight different events.

“4.5 months of dedication, discipline, and countless hours of hard work led to an unforgettable moment: winning 8 titles at the LA championship bikini competition,” Maddie captioned a video montage on Instagram. “I’m incredibly honored and grateful for this experience.”

Leading up to the competition, Sam shared behind-the-scenes workout clips of her training for the contest under his guidance.

“Do you work out with your siblings?” he wrote alongside a January 2024 photo of them at the gym together.

Elahe loves to travel

Elahe is more private about her career details than her brother and sisters. Still, she enjoys sharing photos from her different trips, including Hungary, the Czech Republic and Italy.

Among snaps of her destinations, Elahe also highlights her vibrant outfits, delicious food and stunning views.

Sam celebrated Fay being crowned the first-ever Miss Universe Persia

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images Sam Asghari and his sister Fay Asghari attended the GBK Brand Bar Pre-Oscar luxury lounge at Beverly Wilshire on March 08, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California.

In June 2024, Fay was crowned Miss Universe Persia 2024, though she withdrew her participation a few months later and didn't share why. After she won, Sam congratulated Fay on the historic milestone in an emotional tribute on Instagram.

“I’m speechless. My sister @fayasgharii made history tonight,” he penned. “Fay you inspired millions of little girls tonight that are born in countries and situations of restrain. Growing up with three overachieving sisters made me into a man I am today. I will never doubt your powers.”

Fay also reflected on the accomplishment and its impact on both a personal and global scale in an August 2024 Instagram post.

“I am honored to represent the women of my country on this global stage for the first time in history,” she wrote. “As Miss Universe Persia, I am committed to continuing their legacy and showcasing the beauty, resilience, and intellect of Iranian women to the world.”

Sam's sisters are his biggest supporters

Fay and Maddie Asghari/Instagram Sam Asghari celebrating his 30th birthday with his mom and sisters in March 2024.

There’s no shortage of love and support among the Asghari siblings. Between birthdays, red carpet events and competitions, the sisters and brother often root for one another and spend quality time together.

In August 2024, Maddie, Elahe and Fay accompanied Sam to the red carpet premiere of Amazon Prime Video's movie Jackpot, in which he starred with John Cena and Awkwafina.

A few months earlier, in honor of Sam’s 30th birthday in March 2024, Fay penned a heartwarming letter to her younger brother.

“I never forget how happy I was when our mom gave birth to you, bringing a wonderful brother into this world for us to cherish and share countless memories with," she wrote.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.