Sam Richardson talks NFL Draft being in his hometown

The Canadian Press

The Minnesota Vikings need a quarterback in this draft. That much is easy to see. The hard part is picking the right one — and determining what it's worth to them to get him. With this top-flight class — featuring Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy — the Vikings are poised to set up their future with the 11th and 23rd overall picks that could be packaged together for a move into the top five. But they realize, no matter how well set up they are for a rookie with a quart