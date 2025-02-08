Sam Smith, Kesha, Anna Delvey sit front row for Christian Cowan at NYFW

NEW YORK — As day turned to night in Manhattan, New York Fashion Week proved it would stop for no one (no matter how bad those heels were hurting your feet).

With a over-the-top ensembles and a '60s-mod feel, models strutted by a star-studded front row at Christian Cowan's fashion show Friday night.

Singer Sam Smith, who is dating Cowan, sat alongside fellow singer-songwriter Kesha. Smith wore a dark suit off the runway, printed with an oversized burgundy polka dot patten, leaning in to whisper to Kesha periodically. He paired the look with a full beard, curled mustache and rimless spectacles.

Sam Smith, left, and Kesha attend the Christian Cowan fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 7, 2025, in New York City.

Kesha sported her signature bleach-blonde locks wet and slicked back. She wore knee-high boots, '90s-style black shades and a black lace getup covered by an electric purple cape.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two were joined front row by designer Jeffrey Williams, singer King Princess, actor Cole Escola, model Coco Rocha, singer Ari Lennox and singer Crystal Waters.

From left: Jeffrey Williams, Sam Smith, King Princess and Cole Escola attend the Christian Cowan fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 7, 2025, in New York City.

Elon Musk's model mom Maye Musk walks runway at fashion week amid ongoing Trump drama

Keke Palmer stuns at New York Fashion Week: See her looks

Also spotted at the show was Anna Delvey, the scammer-turned-socialite who rose to fame after an exposé in Vanity Fair and her 2019 conviction for grand larceny that inspired the hit Netflix miniseries "Inventing Anna.".

From left: Cole Escola, Crystal Waters, Linux, Anna Delvey, Coco Rocha and Ari Lennox attend the Christian Cowan fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 7, 2025, in New York City.

After her brief stint last year on "Dancing with the Stars," Delvey popped up at the show, pairing her shredded sequin skirt with a beige tank top and her ankle monitor.

It was NYFW that first brought Delvey to the city and introduced her to the upper crust crowd she would later defraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cowan, a British-born designer, pulled off a 7:30 p.m. show, one of the last of the presentations before the afterparties began – including his own. Smith, Kesha, Williams and more were spotted at Casa Cipriani in downtown Manhattan, tucked into the VIP section of a small dance party that got more raucous as the night progressed.

From left: Crystal Waters, Sam Smith and Jeffrey Williams attend the Christian Cowan fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 7, 2025, in New York City.

House music legend Waters hit the stage at the fête with two dancers dressed in black vinyl and filled with energy, performing her dance music classics including "Gypsy Woman," "100% Pure Love" and "Destination Calabria."

Like the party, Cowan's fall/winter 2025 collection was also a high-impact and energetic aberration from the traditional, featuring dramatics down the runway as models paused and contorted, shimmying in robotic motions.

That same counter-culture vibe was present in the fashion itself as models donned teased wigs, color-pop patterns, and sometimes even stilettos as skirt fabric.

A model walks the runway for the Christian Cowan fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 7, 2025, in New York City.

NYFW: Whoopi Goldberg, Katie Holmes join star-studded front row at Christian Siriano show

ADVERTISEMENT

"Building this brand has been, and continues to be, the greatest pleasure of my life. I've had the opportunity to tell stories, explore aesthetics ranging from commercial to avant-garde, and take our customers on joyful journeys," Cowan said in the show notes. "It's in the creation of these collections that I find the greatest joy, working with my incredible team and atelier."

Contributing: Anika Reed

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sam Smith takes in partner Christian Cowan's show with Kesha at NYFW