Sam Thompson will return to I'm a Celebrity's 2024 series in a special role

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! has announced a new interactive spin-off show.

ITV2's I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked will be hosted by reigning King of the Jungle Sam Thompson, 2016 runner-up Joel Dommett and radio DJ Kemi Rodgers, who will "dissect everything that is happening in camp" when the main show returns for its 2024 series next month.

The trio will delve into behind-the-scenes gossip with unseen clips and exclusive interviews, while various celebrity guests will join them throughout the show's run.

They'll also be joined by each celebrity contestant after they leave the jungle to discuss their experience, as well as Ant and Dec, who will make various appearances to give their "unique insights into all the latest camp actions that viewers will have just seen on ITV1".

Meanwhile, viewers will be will be able to join in on the debates via social media and the I'm a Celeb app.

Viewers will also have the chance to have their questions put directly to the campmates in the Bush Telegraph or in the studio once they’ve left the jungle.

"What a complete honour, I can’t believe I’m going to get to work on such an iconic show with Joel who I’m a big fan of and the fabulous Kemi, this is a dream come true," said Sam.

Joel added: "To say I’m excited to do live jungle based telly again is an understatement! I really adore the spin off show and I’m so glad it’s returning for more in depth chats with A&D, the campmates and incredible guests.

"It’s going to have a different feel to it, giving fans of the show extra goss and juice. I started my TV career there and fingers crossed I won’t say the wrong thing on live telly and end it there too."

Kemi also shared her excitement, saying: "I am absolutely over the moon to be a part of this massive show – I’ve been such a fan of I’m A Celebrity for years and years, and I’m so excited that I get to bring the group chat to life by delving into everything that’s going on within camp.

"I’m absolutely honoured to join Joel and Sam and can't wait to get started, see you in the jungle!"

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! returns on November 17 on ITV1 and ITVX.

