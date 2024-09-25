Samantha Bee Is So Done With One Particular Kind Of Voter

Samantha Bee issued a blistering critique of undecided voters.

“These drama queens, these divas, they get famous in a different way,” the former host of TBS’ “Full Frontal” argued in the latest episode of The Daily Beast’s “The Last Laugh” podcast.

It’s “not a popular opinion,” Bee acknowledged, adding she’s “tired” that “everybody wants to put them on TV and talk about what their grievances with Kamala Harris are.”

She quipped, “I’m too Canadian with respect to undecided voters. I’m like, I don’t know, you have to pick a lane. You have to hold your nose and vote every time. If you have concerns, you just sort of have to think about the greater good.”

Bee, whose new podcast for The Daily Beast launches Thursday, added, “It’s never perfect.” But she told undecideds, “No one is watching you vote. It’s the one thing that is sacred.”

Listen to the full episode here:

