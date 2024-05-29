Samantha Murphy: police launch new search for Ballarat woman months after disappearance

A new search has been launched in the Ballarat area nearly four months after Samantha Murphy was last seen alive.
Police have launched a new search to find the body of the missing Ballarat woman Samantha Murphy, with detectives scouring areas of the regional Victorian city on Wednesday.

Murphy, 51, was last seen nearly four months ago, when she left her Ballarat East home to go for a run on 4 February.

In March, police charged 22-year-old Patrick Stephenson with Murphy’s murder after arresting him in the nearby farming town of Scotsburn.

In a statement released Wednesday, Victoria police said detectives from the missing persons squad and specialist resources were involved in the search.

“Police are undertaking a targeted search in the Ballarat area today as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Samantha Murphy,” police said.

“Police ask that members of the public do not attend the search at this time.”

Murphy’s family has been advised of the search, police said.

Victoria police said since Murphy’s disappearance detectives had conducted a range of inquiries and small-scale searches as part of the investigation.

Ballarat locals also organised volunteer-led searches in an effort to assist the investigation.

Past searches have zeroed in on Enfield state park, about 25km south of Ballarat, and Buninyong, about 11km south of the regional city. Searches have also focused on the Woowookarung regional park, known by locals as the Canadian forest, on the south-eastern fringe of Ballarat.

Police charged Stephenson on 6 March and he was taken into custody. He is due to appear at Ballarat magistrates court on 8 August.

Murphy’s husband, Michael, issued an emotional plea after police charged Stephenson, saying he hoped the 22-year-old had information that would help police find the body.

Police have not disclosed if they know how Murphy was killed but the commissioner, Shane Patton, alleged it was an “intentional act”.

He said Stephenson was not known to Murphy’s family and alleged that he had acted alone.

Murphy’s family reported the mother of three missing when she did not return home from a 7am run on Sunday 4 February. She had told family and friends she planned to go for a 14km run.

