Same day as TikTok ban, Instagram announces Edits, a new video editing app

As TikTok scrambled to restore service in the U.S. on Sunday, Instagram announced a new video editing software with hopes for a February release.

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri announced on Sunday − the same day TikTok was legally banned in the U.S. − that Instagram, owed by Meta, will soon offer a new video editing software called Edits. Mosseri announced Edits the same day that CapCut, a ByteDance-owned mobile video editing software, was also banned alongside TikTok in the U.S. Sunday.

"Now, there's a lot going on in the world right now and no matter what happens, we think it's our job to create the most compelling creative tools for those of you who make videos for not just Instagram but for platforms out there, as we can," Mosseri said in his announcement video.

The logo of Edits, Instagram's new video-editing mobile application. Instagram, which is owned by Meta, announced the app on Jan. 19, 2025, the same day that CapCut, another mobile video editor, was banned alongside TikTok.

As of Sunday, Edits is only available for free pre-order download from the Apple App Store, but it will become available for download in the Google Play Store in time, Mosseri said.

Here's what to know about Edits.

When will Edits be available for download?

As of Sunday, Edits is only available for free pre-order download from the Apple App Store. In his announcement, Mosseri said the first version of Edits would likely be available in February, but the Apple App Store states an expected availability date of March 13.

What will Edits offer?

Edits will allow users to create and edit videos, share videos to Instagram, and keep track of Instagram Reels analytics.

Edits will allow for the creation of videos up to 10 minutes long and in 1080p resolution, according to the platform's Apple App Store description. The platform will also offer artificial intelligence animation, generative captions, and overlays like text, sound and voice effects, filters and stickers.

Screengrabs of Edits, Instagram's new video-editing mobile application. Instagram, which is owned by Meta, announced the app on Jan. 19, 2025, the same day that CapCut, another mobile video editor, was banned alongside TikTok.

"It's not for people who are using desktop apps. It's not for people who look for templates. It's for people who use their phone to make short-form videos," Mosseri said.

The first version of Edits will be "incomplete," Mosseri said in his announcement, but will be updated over time.

Is Edits the same as CapCut?

No, Edits and CapCut are two separate video editing software.

Edits is owned by Instagram, a subsidiary of Meta, and CapCut is owned by ByteDance. As of Sunday afternoon, CapCut was unavailable in the U.S.

Why is CapCut banned in the US?

CapCut falls under the same federal legislation that implemented Sunday's ban on TikTok.

Last spring, President Joe Biden signed legislation into law that required ByteDance, TikTok and CapCut's Chinese parent company, to divest its platforms by Jan. 19. For years, some government officials have feared that ByteDance is a national security threat, concerned the company is sharing U.S. user data with the Chinese government.

Since ByteDance failed to divest its platforms by Sunday, TikTok, CapCut and several other platforms were banned in the U.S., making it illegal for U.S. internet hosting services and app stores to distribute them.

A few hours in advance, TikTok, CapCut and other ByteDance-owned platforms were made unavailable in the U.S. on Saturday night. But around 12 hours later, TikTok announced it was restoring power to its platform in the U.S., citing support from President-elect Donald Trump. CapCut and other ByteDance-owned platforms like Lemon8, had not been restored, as of Sunday afternoon.

Trump, who will be sworn into office on Monday, has recently expressed newfound support in "saving" the platform.

"In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service," the TikTok Policy X account posted on Sunday. "We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over seven million small businesses to thrive."

Previously supporting a ban on TikTok, Trump told NBC News last week that he plans to issue an executive order on Monday, just hours into his second term, halting the ban. And in a Truth Social post made on Sunday, the president-elect clarified that any company who helped keep TikTok live ahead of his swearing in will not face repercussions.

Trump has not outlined any sort of plans for "saving" ByteDance's other apps like CapCut and Lemon8.

