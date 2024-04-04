Same pattern continues
While a portion of Canada and the U.S. will end up with a clear view of the solar eclipse, the most ideal spots have shifted since our last look. Odds have changed to favour some areas while others could be sitting in the dark, but without the view
The dangerous animal was “lingering” around a property in Australia, officials said.
BRUSSELS/BERLIN (Reuters) -The vast majority of planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions since 2016 can be traced to a group of 57 fossil fuel and cement producers, researchers said on Thursday. From 2016 to 2022, the 57 entities including nation-states, state-owned firms and investor-owned companies produced 80% of the world's CO2 emissions from fossil fuels and cement production, said the Carbon Majors report by non-profit think tank InfluenceMap. The world's top three CO2-emitting companies in the period were state-owned oil firm Saudi Aramco, Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom and state-owned producer Coal India, the report said.
Photos show the struggling animal off the coast of the United Kingdom.
Scientists discovered the pregnant sea creature off the coast of New Zealand.
HALIFAX — Nova Scotia’s premier has responded to a challenge from the prime minister to submit an alternative to the federal carbon pricing program. Tim Houston's “Still Better Than a Carbon Tax Plan” summarizes the steps his government has taken so far to battle climate change. The document includes his government’s previously released plans for coastal protection, climate change, clean electricity and green hydrogen. He submitted the plan to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a letter dated Marc
“Many thanks to the farmer for doing the right thing.”
“It was an incredible experience.”
A North Atlantic right whale was found dead over the weekend about 80 kilometres off the coast of Virginia. According to the New England Aquarium, the whale known as "catalog #1950" was last spotted mid-February off the coast of Florida. She was documented by aerial surveys and listed as being healthy, alongside her newborn calf. But something happened during the whale's annual migration to northern waters. This photo shows the now-deceased right whale with her calf on Jan. 11, off the coast of
A potent spring storm will likely cause travel headaches for Ontario motorists on Wednesday and Thursday, thanks to a blast of blustery winds, drenching rains and a swath of heavy snow
A spring storm bringing heavy, wet snow swept through Quebec overnight, knocking out the lights for nearly 300,000 Hydro-Québec customers and shuttering schools in multiple areas. All schools under the English Montreal School Board, the Lester B. Pearson School Board and the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board are closed due to a mixture of snow and power outages. Around a dozen schools with Montreal's French school service centre, the Centre de services scolaire de Montréal (CSSDM) are also closed
Mountain lion attacks remain almost surprisingly rare, but two recent dramatic incidents have shone a spotlight on the precarious human/lion balance, writes Sheila Flynn
A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on Japanese islands. Television footage showed buildings in the city of Hualien shaken off their foundations. Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency gave the magnitude as 7.2 while the U.S. Geological Survey put it at 7.5.
A wintry end to a potent week of storms across southern Ontario, with some wet snow resulting in slower travel and power outages early Thursday
Alberta bids adieu to the spring warmth in a hurry as a cold front will help send the province back into wintry territory this week, with a hefty amount of snowfall for some areas
A system and the upslope effect will team up to give Alberta a healthy dose of snowfall over the next few days, with some areas along the foothills possibly seeing as much as 40 cm
STORY: Taiwan's biggest earthquake in at least 25 years killed at least nine people and injured more than 900. Some buildings tilted at precarious angles in the mountainous, sparsely populated county of Hualien, near the epicenter of the 7.2 magnitude quake, which struck just offshore at about 8 a.m. (0000 GMT) and triggered massive landslides.The quake hit at a depth of 15.5 km (9.6 miles), just as people were headed for work and school, setting off a tsunami warning for southern Japan and the Philippines that was later lifted.
CALGARY — To get an idea of the financial toll extreme weather is taking on this country's agriculture industry, look no further than the government of Saskatchewan's books. The prairie province had forecast a more than $1 billion surplus for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, but fresh budget documents released last month show that surplus has completely evaporated, leaving Saskatchewan with an approximate $482 million deficit for the year instead. The reason for this dramatic reversal? In
A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.
Snow continues to impact the 401 corridor, stretching up to Algonquin & cottage country to the St. Lawrence valley. Snowfall rates of 3-6cm/h this morning, but rates begin to ease by the afternoon. Only scattered flurries for most by Friday. Meteorologist Laura Power has the story.