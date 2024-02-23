Sammy Wilson: MP quits as DUP chief whip at Westminster

Sammy Wilson

Sammy Wilson has quit as the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) chief whip at Westminster.

Sources within the party confirmed that the East Antrim MP stepped down from the role this week.

It is understood that he still remains as a party officer.

It is not clear why Mr Wilson has quit the job as chief whip, but he has been strongly opposed to the deal agreed by his party and the government to restore the power sharing.

Mr Wilson was not available for comment.

He was the first DUP MP to openly attack the deal his leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, negotiated.

But he was careful in the House of Commons not to aim any fire at the DUP leader.

Instead he accused the government of being "spineless" in refusing to stand up to the EU.

Swipe against the leadership

The East Antrim MP then teamed up with his party colleagues Lord Dodds and Lord Morrow to criticise the deal in an article in the News Letter.

Again, there was no criticism of the party leader.

But now Mr Wilson has moved beyond words and is taking a stand by quitting as the DUP's chief whip at Westminster.

It is a swipe against the party leadership but it will come as no surprise to Sir Jeffrey.

The fact Mr Wilson stopped short of resigning as a party officer and remains as a DUP MP will not be lost on the leadership.

Mr Wilson's move today is likely to deepen the rift in the party and could trigger other resignations within the DUP.

BBC News NI has approached the DUP for comment.