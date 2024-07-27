Samoan Boxing Coach Dies in Olympic Village at 2024 Paris Games: 'Rest in Love'

Coach Lionel Elika Fatupaito was part of the team of Samoan boxing coaches supporting Olympian Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali

Samoan boxing coach Lionel Elika Fatupaito died in the Olympic village Friday, officials said.

Elika Fatupaito died of natural causes on Friday, July 26, the Associated Press reported. The International Boxing Association and his athlete, Olympian Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali, confirmed the news.

"No words can express how I feel but rest in love coach Lionel," Plodzicki-Faoagali, 25, wrote on his Instagram story. "Our last picture together before you passed yesterday Grand Master."

Plodzicki-Faoagali shared more about his coach in a Facebook post.

"I first met coach Lionel when I was 15 trialling for Samoa’s Youth team. He was a kind and generous coach, not only with his time, material things, but also his knowledge," the Olympian said. "You will be sorely missed coach, your dream was to attend an Olympics with me and dad, now you’ve left too early we haven’t had our first fight at the Olympics like we planned!"

"Rest well old man, gonna miss you out there, you were the calm one and dad the storm of our corner."

Elika Fatupaito was part of the team of Samoan boxing coaches supporting Plodzicki-Faoagali, the country's representative in the sport at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Plodzicki-Faoagali, competing in his second Olympics, is a top medal contender and begins his Olympic campaign Sunday in the 92-kg competition.

The International Boxing Association also shared condolences after Elika Fatupaito's death.

"Lionel’s dedication and passion for the sport have left an indelible mark on the boxing community. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Our thoughts and prayers are with Team Samoa and all those affected by this profound loss."

