Samuel L. Jackson Appears In ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opening Tribute To Falcons

While promoting his new Atlanta-based show, Samuel L. Jackson is supporting the Falcons on their home turf.

The honorary Oscar winner appears in a cinematic opening sequence this weekend for Sunday Night Football, airing 7pm ET on NBC on Peacock, as the home team faces off against defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs.

“The challenges come at you fast and they come at you furious… never more so when their names are Kelce and Mahomes,” he says in the opening.

Jackson continues, “It’s about fighting with everything you’ve got to survive… and taking advantage of nights that can get everyone talking about you differently… nights like this where you play hard, hit hard, and rise up!”

During the segment, Jackson also recalls selling concessions at the Falcons’ former Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium home in the ’60s. He studied dramatic arts at Atlanta’s Morehouse College before breaking out as an actor.

Jackson and Fight Night executive producer Will Packer are also set to attend Sunday’s game.

Based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, Fight Night follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the ‘Black Mecca’.

Fight Night also stars Kevin Hart (also an EP), Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle and Terrence Howard. New episodes are available Thursdays on Peacock.

