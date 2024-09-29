Samuel L Jackson reveals morbid thought about first MCU contract

Samuel L Jackson has revealed a morbid thought about his first MCU contract.

Speaking to GQ, the actor, who plays Nick Fury in the franchise, shared that he didn't think he would be alive to fulfil his nine-movie contract with Marvel – but was pleasantly surprised to see how quickly the films were released.

"I knew I had a nine picture deal when Kevin [Feige, president of Marvel Studios] said, he was like, 'We wanna offer you a nine picture deal'. I was like, 'How long have I gotta stay alive to make nine movies?'" said Jackson.

Disney

Related: Best movie box sets to buy

"It's not the quickest process in the world and people don't do it, so I didn't know they were gonna make nine movies in like two and a half years. Which is kind of crazy. I was like, 'Oh sh*t, I'm using up my contracts!' But it worked out."

Jackson also revealed his favourite Nick Fury moment, which occurred during a high-stakes car chase in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

"In Winter Solider when he's in that car. I mean that's like quintessential Nick Fury," he said. "It's like, okay, no panic, he's cool figuring out, you know, make the next move, make the next move, make the next move. Badass, badass shit."

Inspired by the comic book character, Nick Fury is the former Director of SHIELD, known for founding the Avengers. Jackson made his debut as Fury in 2010 movie Iron Man 2.

Marvel Studios

Related: Chris Hemsworth lands unique new movie role playing himself

He has also appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home and The Marvels.

Last year, the actor led Marvel spin-off series Secret Invasion, which followed Fury as he uncovered a conspiracy by a group of shapeshifting Skrulls to take over Earth.

Its star-studded cast also included Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Richard Dormer, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman.

Jackson has since landed roles in Scotland-based thriller Damaged, which is now available to stream on Prime Video, and drama The Piano Lesson – which will have a brief cinema release in November, before streaming on Netflix.

All four Avengers movies are streaming on Disney+.

Read more Marvel news on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like