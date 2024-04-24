San Bernardino County high school put on lockdown after report of a student with a firearm on campus

Oak Hills High School in Hesperia was put on lockdown Tuesday after a report of a student with a loaded firearm on campus. No injuries were reported. (KTLA)

A San Bernardino County high school went on lockdown Tuesday after the school became aware of a student on campus with a loaded firearm.

According to the Hesperia Unified School District, administrators at Oak Hills High School became aware of a student with a firearm and contacted the school district police immediately to lock down the campus and apprehend the student. No injuries were reported.

“Law Enforcement and admin quickly located and arrested the student and recovered a loaded firearm on campus,” the district said in a statement.

A video obtained by TV station KTLA shows a brief chase involving a district police officer. After the student was apprehended, the lockdown was lifted and the school notified parents about the incident.

Freshman Xavier Ramos told KTLA that he knew students who saw the firearm.

“Two people were in class, and one of them showed my friend his gun,” he told the TV station. “When he did, they got escorted by the police outside and they ran.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.