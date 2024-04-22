San Diegans advocate for Ukraine funding at U.S. Capitol
Konstantin Dubovenko was in D.C. advocating for more U.S. funding when the House worked to pass $61 billion in aid for Ukraine.
NEW YORK — “Sir, can you please have a seat.” Donald Trump had stood up to leave the Manhattan criminal courtroom as Justice Juan M. Merchan was wrapping up a scheduling discussion Tuesday. But the judge had not yet adjourned the court or left the bench. Trump, the 45th president of the United States and the owner of his own company, is used to setting his own pace. Still, when Merchan admonished him to sit back down, the former president did so without saying a word. Sign up for The Morning new
NEW YORK (AP) — He seems "selfish and self-serving,” said one woman. The way he carries himself in public "leaves something to be desired," said another. His “negative rhetoric and bias," said another man, is what is “most harmful." Over the past week, Donald Trump has been forced to sit inside a frigid New York courtroom and listen to a parade of potential jurors in his criminal hush money trial share their unvarnished assessments of him. It’s been a dramatic departure for the former president
Israeli media reported that Israel used a "Rampage" air-to-surface missile.
As the former president's New York trial begins, the legal expenses continue to pile up
Former President Trump made a new plea for presidential immunity Saturday in a Truth Social post, ahead of arguments at the Supreme Court next week on his immunity claim in his federal election interference case. “IF IMMUNITY IS NOT GRANTED TO A PRESIDENT, EVERY PRESIDENT THAT LEAVES OFFICE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY INDICTED BY THE OPPOSING…
“Matt Gaetz, he paid minors to have sex with him at drug parties,” Rep. Tony Gonzales said; “Bob Good endorsed a known neo-Nazi” The post Texas Congressman Roasts Fellow Republicans on CNN: ‘I Serve With Some Real Scumbags’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
A majority of House Republicans voted against sending more than $60 billion to Ukraine. But it passed anyway, and it now heads to the Senate.
"They simply want to be heard, and they will shout to be heard," said Republican pollster Frank Luntz as he reflected on the chaotic video.
"He'll say whatever he needs to say on any day of the week," Gov. Gavin Newsom told Jen Psaki.
The first-ever criminal trial of a current or former American president is underway in Manhattan, renewing questions over what a potential conviction would mean for former President Trump as he campaigns for the White House. A conviction in the New York case, where Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, wouldn’t bar him…
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is the first senior Kremlin official to outright identify the city as a potential target, the ISW said.
Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo on Sunday confronted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) about her actions’ potential impact on the GOP’s ability to govern and reelect President Trump. In a Sunday interview on Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Bartiromo pressed Greene on the criticism she has received over her repeated threats to oust Speaker Mike Johnson…
Michael Steele slammed the Fox News host for "literally trying to gin up crap about the jurors" in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial.
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean discusses former President Trump potentially testifying in his New York hush money trial.
Michael Haley, former GOP candidate Nikki Haley's husband and subject of Donald Trump's attacks on campaign trail, has returned back to US after a deployment.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and former Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) lamented the state of Congress in a side-by-side interview on Sunday, with Manchin saying that Americans should be “ashamed” of the legislative body. “Every one of us should be ashamed of what we’re, what we’re living through now in the 118th Congress,” Manchin said in…
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former first lady Melania Trump is making a return to her husband's presidential campaign with a rare political appearance after months of being absent from Donald Trump's latest run for the White House. She plans to attend a fundraiser Saturday for the Log Cabin Republicans, an advocacy group for LGBTQ+ members of the GOP. The event at the Palm Beach, Florida, estate that she shares with the former president is scheduled to take place behind closed doors. It will be
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and Western leaders on Sunday welcomed a desperately needed aid package passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, as the Kremlin warned that passage of the bill would “further ruin” Ukraine and cause more deaths. Ukrainian commanders and analysts say the long-awaited $61 billion military aid package — including $13.8 billion for Ukraine to buy weapons — will help slow Russia’s incremental advances in the war's third year — but that more will likely be needed for
The spectacular failures of House Republican attempts to humiliate Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas are a win for the Constitution.
Michael Steele accuses the Fox News host of attempting to sow doubt about the hush money trial jurors The post MSNBC Anchor Slams Jesse Watters for Trump Jury Coverage: ‘He’s Being a Pathetic Little Tool’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.