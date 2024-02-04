San Diegans voice frustration over city's role in historic flooding
A new Survey USA poll indicates San Diegans are blaming the city and infrastructure after historic rains caused flooding in late January.
The results are in: It's a 50/50 split in Canada, with one extra vote for spring coming from our friend Phil in the U.S.
Grindavik now lies empty, its people have fled, after molten lava seeped into the town.
Significant snowfall will move across a good swath of the Prairies this weekend. Plan ahead if you're doing any travelling in Alberta and Saskatchewan, especially. Some areas could see 10-20+ cm of snowfall, so expect arduous travel
“It’s almost like discovering a dodo bird,” researchers said after finding the animal in the Philippines.
A sobering new reliability report from Consumer Reports indicates electric vehicles still have a long road ahead regarding dependable performance. The survey of over 300,000 vehicles found...
This Canadian winter has been warmer than usual, thanks to El Nino. But meteorologists are predicting that a La Nina event will be following soon, which could bring on more extreme weather than just the cold. Naomi Barghiel reports.
"I’ll always be grateful for her bond with me," the bird's keeper, Chris Crowe, said in a statement
30 cm of snow is set to fall on the Prairies this weekend. Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the timing and the details here.
The storm barrelling into Atlantic Canada is hitting almost exactly 20 years after 'White Juan' hit the same region, bringing similar impacts. Jaclyn Whittal breaks down the comparison.
The dog was taken to a shelter for treatment, officials say.
The City of Toronto hopes the results of a near year-long pilot project will give it a new tool to keep the city's pigeon population under control.Last spring, the city installed bird feeders with birth control feed called OvoControl in targeted areas across Toronto in an effort to bring the pest's population down.Four locations and hundreds of dollars later and the project is nearing its one-year mark — something Esther Attard, the city's chief veterinarian and director of its animal services d
There will be no shortage of winter weather across Atlantic Canada this weekend, with significant snowfall totals and blizzard-like conditions on the line
VIÑA DEL MAR, Chile (AP) — Intense forest fires burning around a densely populated area of central Chile have caused at least 46 deaths, Chile's pesident said Saturday evening, and officials said at least 1,100 homes had been destroyed. In a nationally televised address, President Gabriel Boric warned that the death toll could worsen as four large fires burn in the region of Valparaiso, where firefighters have struggled to reach the most threatened neighborhoods. Boric urged Chileans to cooperat
It’s come to this. With Earth at its hottest point in recorded history, and humans doing far from enough to stop its overheating, a small but growing number of astronomers and physicists are proposing a potential fix that could have leaped from the pages of science fiction: the equivalent of a giant beach umbrella, floating in outer space. The idea is to create a huge sunshade and send it to a far away point between the Earth and the sun to block a small but crucial amount of solar radiation, en
A major winter storm bearing down on Atlantic Canada this weekend could bring more than 80 cm of wind-driven snow to some communities
The annual rite on Groundhog Day isn’t great at predicting the length of winter. But there are some science-based links between plants, animals and incoming weather.
Walnut's human caretaker said he'll "always be grateful" for their unique bond.
Nova Scotia residents were told to brace for a “blockbuster snowfall event” as Environment Canada warned of a “prolonged” period of precipitation beginning on Saturday, February 3.Areas of Central Nova Scotia were told to expect additional snow accumulations up to 30 cm (12 inches).Video taken by Steve Oliver shows a plow moving snow off the roads in Beechville, a suburb of Halifax, on Saturday.Environment Canada said the snow would be wet and heavy, posing threats to utility lines, and would taper off by Monday. Credit: Steve K Oliver via Storyful
Heavy snow came down on parts of Nova Scotia on Saturday, February 3, the first day of what reports called a multi-day “blockbuster snowfall event.”Footage shows windy and snowy conditions at Sunken Lake in Kings County around 2:30 pm.“Road conditions are extremely poor on the south mountain,” Greenwich Fire said. “If you don’t have to be on the roads, please stay home.” Credit: Greenwich Fire via Storyful
The bear cubs were transported by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to a Tennessee rescue group. They were given SC names.