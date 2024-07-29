San Diego considers crackdown on pedicabs after complaints
San Diego city leaders are proposing new regulations for pedicabs, including mandatory price disclosures and a ban on amplified music, following complaints about high fares and noise.
San Diego city leaders are proposing new regulations for pedicabs, including mandatory price disclosures and a ban on amplified music, following complaints about high fares and noise.
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Gene Puskar has been with The Associated Press for 45 years. Based in Pittsburgh, his career has spanned a wide range of events including the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island, the Sept. 11 attack that downed Flight 93, Stanley Cups and World Series, many presidential and campaign events and, his favorite, the Little League World Series. Here’s what he had to say about making this extraordinary photo.
J.D. Vance has lashed out at actress Jennifer Aniston, accusing her of a “disgusting” attack for commenting on his description of childless women as “cat ladies.”Donald Trump’s running mate used an appearance on Megyn Kelly’s Sirius XM show on Saturday to offer a defense of the resurfaced 2021 comments from an interview with then-Fox host Tucker Carlson in which he referred to Democratic leaders including Vice President Kamala Harris as “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.
Donald Trump took aim at pop icon Miley Cyrus during a speech in Nashville Saturday, immediately after heaping praise on her father, Billy Ray.“Billy Ray Cyrus is here. Where is Billy Ray? He's around here someplace, and he's great. He's a conservative guy. I said, ‘How did you get such a liberal daughter?’ How had that happened, Billy Ray?'” the former president said to a laughing crowd at a Bitcoin conference in a clip posted to X.Billy Ray’s appearance at the conference comes on the heels of
Anita Rose dies in hospital four days after being found unconscious on a track in her village.
"She was so excited for the Olympic Games," Steffens told the Associated Press about her late sister-in-law Lulu Conner
The Grammy winner died in July 2023
Republicans are giddy about crushing Kamala Harris in November. They need to get a grip. Particularly if she chooses AZ Sen. Mark Kelly as her VP.
Roughly 500 golf carts participated in a rally to support Kamala Harris for president.
One of the frontrunners to be Kamala Harris’ VP pick has been accused of covering up a sexual harassment scandal and being too insecure to be “second under a woman.”Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, has consistently topped lists of potential running mates for the Democratic nominee-apparent, someone who had previously shown no hint of providing material for Republicans to latch on to.But now a Democrat running to be Pennsylvania’s state treasurer has launched an attack on Go
Kai McKenzie, 23, was attacked by a three-metre-long great white shark in Australia on Tuesday.
Kelly Clarkson's Olympic debut did not go particularly well, at least in the eyes of some.
The Secretary of Transportation tells Shannon Bream that the former president kept two promises while in office — and that's it The post Pete Buttigieg Schools Fox News on What Trump Actually Thinks About Abortion: ‘He Lies All the Time’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Kamala Harris told supporters at a fundraiser Saturday that some of the things that Donald Trump and J.D. Vance "are saying, well, it's just plain weird."
Trump viewed the 2017 intel report as his 'Achilles heel.' The analyst who wrote it opens up about Trump, Russia and what really happened in 2016
A once-active teen has been left wheelchair-bound after spontaneously developing a painful condition dubbed "suicide disease". Izzy Clements, 14, had just started in year eight when she found herself experiencing headaches and sickness - which grew so severe she lost 10kg in two weeks. Doctors couldn't work out what was wrong for months - then Izzy, a once-keen gymnast, dancer and horse rider, grew weaker and began suffering with leg pain. The teen, from Leicester, had to drop out of school and ended up in a wheelchair due to the constant pain that was so severe it would even cause panic attacks. Eventually doctors questioned if she had complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) - dubbed the "suicide disease" as the pain has previously driven patients to attempt to take their own lives. Fundraiser for Izzy's treatment: https://gofund.me/795d6cb3
Loose Women star Frankie Bridge hit the beach on Saturday and she looked fantastic as she rocked a show-stopping cut-out swimsuit
"I don't make his doctor's appointments. He's not making mine."
In an exclusive interview with ABC News, the local SWAT team that took up positions at the rally, says they had no communication with the Secret Service before a would-be assassin took aim at Trump.
Ryan Reynolds confirmed the sex of his fourth child Olin with Blake Lively in a conversation with Walking 4 Hope founder John Bell
Naomi Watts and Reese Witherspoon were also part of the star-studded guest list.