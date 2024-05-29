San Diego faces second lawsuit over street vending laws
William Dorsett, who paints at La Jolla Cove, and magician Rogelio Flores argue the revised ordinance unfairly restricts where they can perform.
William Dorsett, who paints at La Jolla Cove, and magician Rogelio Flores argue the revised ordinance unfairly restricts where they can perform.
Robert Pickton, 74, was attacked by another inmate on May 19, the Correctional Service of Canada confirmed to PEOPLE
Boycotters of Loblaw-affiliated stores in Canada plan to extend their shunning of the country's largest grocery chain indefinitely as the discourse and impacts around the cost of living crisis intensifies.
Two Purolator truck drivers from Guelph, Ont., are being recognized by provincial police for "an incredible act of heroism" after they saved a man in distress on a highway.Melinda Olah and Manohar Rehal saw the man walking in traffic lanes on Highway 407 by the Highway 410 on ramp near Brampton last month. Olah said she drives on Highway 407 daily, completing three trips to Toronto and back. On April 29, she was finishing her day, heading back to Guelph, when she spotted a person in the middle o
As questions swirl around the Louisville arrest of the world’s top golfer, lawyers in the case to make separate appearances.
Four people face more than 500 charges after a Saturday police raid at a home in Tyendinaga Township uncovered drugs and dozens of guns, according to police.Ontario Provincial Police say nearly 100 firearms, including both handguns and long guns, were found — some of which had been reported stolen and several of which were loaded.Photos shared by police show rows of rifles, shotguns and pistols spread out on a concrete floor and across what appears to be an old mattress. There's also an image sh
We recently compiled a list of the 20 Countries with the Highest Approval of Same Sex Marriages and in this article we will discuss the most gay friendly country along with trends in public approval for gay and lesbian weddings around the world. Approval of Gay and Lesbian Marriage in the U.S. Public approval rates […]
A Calgary man with a "complex constellation of mental deficits" who killed his abusive father was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison but is permitted to apply for parole after 10 years, the minimum ineligibility period allowed under Canada's Criminal Code.Vincent Fong, 41, has diagnoses of autism, obsessive compulsive disorder and an intellectual disability.In March, a jury convicted Vincent of second-degree murder in the death of his father, Kwan Fong, 70.The conviction comes with an automatic
Warning: This story contains graphic details of alleged sexual assaults.The sexual assault trial of former Woodstock, Ont., mayor Trevor Birtch began Monday with testimony from a woman who said his behaviour suddenly turned from friendly and compassionate to angry and hostile on two occasions after she declined his request to perform oral sex on him. "He would just turn suddenly — it was like Jekyll and Hyde," said the woman, at times crying while testifying. The trial, overseen by Superior Cour
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — “Son of Sam” killer David Berkowitz, who set New York City on edge with late-night shootings in the 1970s, was denied parole after his twelfth board appearance. Berkowitz, 70, was rejected after a Board of Parole prison interview on May 14, according to information listed on a state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision web site. Officials with the corrections agency would not provide additional information on Tuesday. Berkowitz terrorized the city with a series
Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the Upper Jarvis neighbourhood last week as Jesse Tubbs, 30.In a news release Tuesday, investigators said they have also issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 24-year-old Toronto man wanted for first-degree murder in connection to the killing.The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. on May 22, in the area of Isabella and Jarvis streets, according to police.Responding officers found Tubbs badly injured lying on the ground behind
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — For 12-year-old Juliana St. Vil, life begins every afternoon.
A "preliminary investigation indicates that one of the offenders fired at the homeowner, and the homeowner returned fire," said the Winnetka Police Department
3 of the escapees are accused of breaking into a home and killing a man and his 12-year-old daughter
The dog, who had gotten loose and strayed from his owner Nicholas Hunter, was shot on Sunday, May 19
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a retired New York Police Department officer's conviction and 10-year prison sentence for assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol.
Leovanny and Giguenson Peña-Peña, brothers from the Dominican Republic, were killed in the shooting, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said
“He still has a ways to go. But the outlook is great," Noah Mason's grandmother said
As Catherine McDonald reports, Global News has learned Jamal Abdinasir was a Grade 10 student at L’ecole secondaire catholique Pere-Philippe-Lamarche.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man convicted of attempting to hold former Speaker Nancy Pelosi hostage and attacking her husband with a hammer two years ago apologized in federal court Tuesday, but still received 30 years in prison at an unusual resentencing hearing that resulted from judicial error.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/InstagramThe Martha’s Vineyard man accused of stabbing six people in Massachusetts over the weekend had reportedly been involved in a heated dispute with neighbors just beforehand that culminated in him hurling a shovel through their window.Jared Ravizza, 26, appeared in court Tuesday morning on charges of assault with intent to murder, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Ravizza is accused of going on an unprovoked rampage on Satu