San Diego FC partners with Club Tijuana for a series of matches

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego FC, a Major League Soccer expansion team set to start play in 2025, announced a five-year partnership with Liga MX's Club Tijuana for friendly matches each season.

The games will be played at Snapdragon Stadium, and the teams aim to engage supporters of both teams on community service projects and other events to "celebrate the spirit of football in this region," San Diego FC Chief Executive Officer Tom Penn said.

Penn spoke at a news conference Thursday that included Club Tijuana President and Owner Jorgealberto Hank. The clubs are located just about 25 miles apart.

“We've said since the beginning, that we're all about making this club represent the entire region of San Diego. And it's just a natural fit to have a strategic partnership with our neighbors south of the border with Club Tijuana,” San Diego FC Vice-Chairman and Sycuan Tribal Chairman Cody Martinez said.

San Diego FC was named MLS' 30th team last year. The club's ownership group includes Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation.

Club Tijuana played a match against fellow Liga MX team Club America at Snapdragon last year in front of more 22,000 fans.

