San Diego firefighter uses new fire retardant to combat wildfire risks

CBC

A woman died in hospital Thursday after she was taken there following an encounter with RCMP officers on Wednesday.The death was reported by RCMP to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba on Friday and the police watchdog is investigating.Police were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call at a home in Vogar, Man., about 160 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg near the narrows of Lake Manitoba, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the IIU said in a news release.When RCMP got to the house, they found a woman u