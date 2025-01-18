San Diego firefighter uses new fire retardant to combat wildfire risks
In an effort to combat the increasing risk of wildfires, firefighters in San Diego are employing a new tool to protect neighborhoods from fire danger
In an effort to combat the increasing risk of wildfires, firefighters in San Diego are employing a new tool to protect neighborhoods from fire danger
Two-year-old Gracie McHugh was dismissed as having the flu, but her mom brought her back to the hospital after looking up her symptoms online
Picture the scene: One of the world’s top golfers has just finished a terrible round on the course at the Dubai Desert Classic and moments later he’s swapped his putter for a crayon, busily working on a coloring book.
The Princess of Wales was very humble and modest when a woman praised her for looking after Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during her cancer treatment...
Scientists are unraveling the mystery of what triggers Huntington’s disease, a devastating and fatal hereditary disorder that strikes in the prime of life, causing nerve cells in parts of the brain to break down and die.
There's also one big difference between the flu and COVID or a cold that can indicate which illness you have. Don't ignore it.
A woman died in hospital Thursday after she was taken there following an encounter with RCMP officers on Wednesday.The death was reported by RCMP to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba on Friday and the police watchdog is investigating.Police were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call at a home in Vogar, Man., about 160 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg near the narrows of Lake Manitoba, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the IIU said in a news release.When RCMP got to the house, they found a woman u
Jim Harbaugh has a busy offseason ahead of him. Here's what to know about his heart condition, cardiac ablations and recovery time.
Girls wrestling explodes in popularity across the nation
An Alberta judge has stayed sex charges against a deaf man because the courts couldn't find an interpreter to help him understand the legal proceedings.
Stop counting sheep — these tips can help you fall asleep fast (but you may have to change your habits, try meditation and leave your phone outside your bedroom).
Young women under 50 are 82% more likely to be diagnosed with cancer than their male peers.
A doctor who practiced at several locations, including Brigham and Women's Hospital, has been indicted for rape.
"She had this 'We’re in this together' approach."
The palace made the rare decision to release two health announcements, marking the start of a year that would prove to be unlike any other for the royal family
While the number of patients with flu are declining, a cold snap has again placed nurses under extreme stress.
The Princess of Wales shared a few details on her cancer treatment with patients at the hospital where she was treated.
Red 3 is a synthetic colored dye that’s used to give foods a vibrant red color. Here's what it's in.
The comedian shared how her family would use her diagnosis of lymphoblastic leukemia to get out of speeding tickets and get things for free
Halifax Regional Police have upgraded charges against a 32-year-old man from aggravated assault to second-degree murder following a man's death last year.On May 9, 2024, police responded to the East Coast Forensic Hospital in Dartmouth, N.S., after a patient assaulted another patient. The hospital is Nova Scotia's only secure mental health facility.The victim, 69-year-old Allen Nickerson, sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized.Mohamed Issak, 32, was charged with aggravated assault the n
As it stands currently, the TikTok app will be banned in the United States beginning January 19