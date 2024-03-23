San Diego Madres celebrate 50th anniversary
For these fans, baseball is more than just a passion - it’s a part of their history.
Despite the Dodgers’ 14-3 victory, it was Jeon's ceremonial first pitch that garnered attention, particularly from the Dodgers dugout. To kickstart the game, Jeon, who was donning a Dodgers shirt, leggings and knee-high baseball socks, threw the first pitch at the Gocheok Sky Dome on March 17.
Things got awkward for Jordan during Thursday's House Judiciary Committee meeting.
Shohei Ohtani won't tell his story. So his story and his public image are now in the custody of people who hope this story will simply vanish. It won't.
It's been a frustrating stretch for the pro, who finished tied for third at the Mexico Open.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-handed pitcher Chris McElvain from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for infielder Santiago Espinal. The deal was announced Wednesday by Toronto. The 23-year-old McElvain from Columbia, Tenn., split the 2023 season between the Red's single-A team and high-A squad going 5-5 with a 3.74 earned-run average and a 1.31 walks and hits per innings pitched in 23 game appearances. The six-foot, 205-pound pitcher was an eighth-round pick of the Reds in the
The Canadian superstar watched the Boston Bruins take on the New York Rangers on Thursday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson was suspended six games Friday for his stick to the face of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor. The NHL's department of player safety gave Wilson a suspension tied for the longest of any player this season after a disciplinary hearing with him on Zoom. The league offering that type of hearing instead of a phone call allowed senior vice-president of player safety George Parros to hand down a suspension of six or more games. Wilson can a
It’s the hope that kills you as over 99% of March Madness bracket fans brutally discovered after day one of the men’s tournament, which is already delivering its fair share of shocks.
Jessica Pegula will play in this week's Miami Open. Here's the tennis star's net worth, from her sponsorships and earnings to her parents' business.
Leclerc could pose a threat to the all-conquering Max Verstappen, who hopes to hit 10 consecutive wins at this weekend’s race in Melbourne.
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan and Rockets' Dillon Brooks were ejected last night after an on-court scuffle during Houston's seventh straight win (127-117). DeRozan and Brooks got into it after a hard foul from the Bulls star on Jalen Green: First Green gets ...
The Department of Player Safety handed down the ban Friday against Tom Wilson. It was the sixth suspension of his career and first since 2021.
SYDNEY, N.S. — Shortly after completing a near-flawless game early in round-robin play at the world women's curling championship, Canada skip Rachel Homan returned to the ice for a late-night practice session. A few folks remained at ice level and all the spectators had departed. There was Homan, working overtime on a quiet Centre 200 sheet trying to get just that little bit better. "I had her marked at 97 (per cent) that game. She wasn't happy with that," said coach Don Bartlett. "There were a
The Masters field is currently at 85 players.
Jake Paul thinks Conor McGregor's criticism of his fight with Mike Tyson is out of jealousy.
With March Madness underway, it's time to see where the NBA stars of tomorrow will go in the NBA draft. Here are the latest picks and predictions.
SYDNEY, N.S. — Canada's team has embraced the grind of an unforgiving schedule at the world women's curling championship. The wins keep on coming no matter when the Ottawa-based foursome is playing. Rachel Homan skipped the host side to a 7-2 victory over Japan's Miyu Ueno in the morning and a 9-5 win over Turkey's Dilsat Yildiz at night Wednesday to remain unbeaten at 8-0 and secure a playoff spot. The morning victory came after a win over Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni the previous night. Tha
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit his first home run as a Blue Jay to key a three-run second inning and Toronto defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-1 in spring training action Friday. Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run shot that scored Daniel Vogelbach to stake Toronto to an early lead. Later in the inning, Addison Barger hit the first of his two RBI doubles as Toronto went up 3-0. Enmanuel Valdez cut the lead to 3-1 in the fourth with a solo shot off Jays starter Mitch White. Toronto went up 5-1 in the
The brand has had a relationship with college gymnast Livvy Dunne for three years and she features in its latest commercial.