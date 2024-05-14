San Diego refugee sends aid to Ukraine
Olena Khanasyk, a Ukrainian refugee living in San Diego, volunteers her time to pack a shipping container filled with over 23,000 pounds of medical and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
Olena Khanasyk, a Ukrainian refugee living in San Diego, volunteers her time to pack a shipping container filled with over 23,000 pounds of medical and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
Stephanie Grisham said it was an "absolutely" significant development for Donald Trump.
The MSNBC host did not hide her disgust.
Yulia Morozova/ReutersLess than 24 hours after Vladimir Putin sent his defense minister packing after reportedly privately blaming him for failures in the war against Ukraine, another top Defense Ministry official was yanked out of bed by masked security forces.Counterintelligence agents reportedly arrived armed to the teeth to detain Lieutenant-General Yury Kuznetsov, the head of the Defense Ministry’s personnel department, on bribery charges Monday. The Investigative Committee announced in a p
The former president's appearance will mark the ninth time that he has addressed National Rifle Association members at a major public gathering.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's fixer-turned-foe, Michael Cohen, directly implicated the former president in a hush money scheme Monday, telling jurors that his celebrity client approved hefty payouts to stifle stories about sex that he feared could be harmful to his 2016 White House campaign. “You handle it,” Cohen quoted Trump as telling him after learning that a doorman had come forward with a claim that Trump had fathered a child out-of-wedlock. The Trump Tower doorman was paid $30,000 to kee
"That is going to be extraordinarily challenging for him," said Donald Trump's niece.
Former President Trump on Monday laced into the New York judge handling his hush money trial after his former attorney, Michael Cohen, spent hours on the witness stand. Trump was asked as he exited the courtroom why a handful of elected officials joined him at the courthouse, with Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), Sen. Tommy Tuberville…
"We’re a good family. Never have done anything wrong," Donald Trump's son said on Fox News.
The teenager is about to graduate high school
ReutersAt least 15 people were killed when an apartment building in Russia was hit by the fragments of a downed Ukrainian missile, Russian officials said Monday, in one of the deadliest attacks on the border Belgorod region so far in the war.The strike Sunday caused part of the building to collapse, with regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov saying that 15 bodies were ultimately pulled from the rubble while another 27 people were wounded in attacks throughout the region. Russia’s Defense Ministry sai
“I'm not sure it worked," the Watergate figure said on CNN.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is now banned from entering nearly 20% of her state after another tribe banished her this week and the leaders of a sixth tribe recommended taking that action over comments she made earlier this year about tribal leaders benefitting from drug cartels. The latest developments in the ongoing tribal dispute come on the heels of the backlash Noem faced for writing about killing a hunting dog that misbehaved in her latest book. It is not clear how these controversies wil
A former Trump aide also detailed the ex-defense secretary's reported tactic of avoiding the then-president.
Donald Trump shouted about the case against him in remarks to reporters outside the Manhattan courtroom.
MSNBCMSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell took a subtle shot at Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) while describing his experience Monday attending Donald Trump’s criminal hush-money trial, wryly commenting that the former president’s ally was “taking it all in as best he can, whatever sense he can make of it.”Monday’s proceedings saw Tuberville and Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) follow in the footsteps of Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton by making themselves seen at the first criminal
Alon Skuy/Getty ImagesAmong the weirdest revelations at Donald Trump’s ongoing criminal trial in New York was this snippet from ex-lawyer Michael Cohen: The former president’s “locker room talk” excuse for the leaked Access Hollywood footage of him talking about groping women actually came from his supportive wife, Melania.Cohen, who appeared Monday on the witness stand, recalled being on vacation in London with his family when dealing with the potentially catastrophic fallout to Trump’s then-sp
Senate Republicans see some warning signs flashing after an embarrassing week for former President Trump, despite his strong poll numbers in battleground states against President Biden. Some Republican lawmakers think Trump needs to step up his appeals to disaffected GOP voters, especially women, after Nikki Haley won 128,000 votes in solidly Republican Indiana despite ending…
A New York appeals court on Tuesday affirmed a gag order against former President Trump in his hush money criminal case. The order, imposed on Trump by Judge Juan Merchan, bars Trump from publicly commenting on witnesses, prosecutors, court staff or the judge’s family. It does not prevent him from attacking Merchan or Manhattan District…
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) emerged from court proceedings Monday in former President Trump’s hush money criminal trial and called the Manhattan courtroom “the most depressing thing I’ve ever been in.” “First of all, I’m disappointed in the courtroom. I’m hearing, ‘Mr. Trump, Mr. Trump.’ He is ‘former President Trump,’” Tuberville said to the media outside…
Donald Trump Jr. visited Peter Navarro in a Miami federal prison, according to sources familiar with the situation. Navarro, the former Trump White House adviser, was convicted in September of two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to provide testimony and documents to the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump Jr. confirmed the visit to ABC News.