San Diego secures $250M for sewage crisis
The government funding bill that President Biden has signed included $250 million to help fix the cross border pollution issue that has plagued the South Bay.
Sen. Bernie Sanders asked if Republicans work for "President Musk," and slammed the Tesla CEO for pressuring lawmakers to vote the way he wants.
President-elect Trump weighed in on the Republican National Committee (RNC) leadership roles ahead of internal elections, and Florida lawmaker Joe Gruters earned his support in the form of a Truth Social post. “I am hearing that America First Patriot Joe Gruters, from the Great State of Florida, is considering running for Treasurer of the Republican National…
President-elect Donald Trump took a brief hiatus from the U.S. government’s shutdown crisis Friday morning to re-up his threats of a trade war with the nation’s closest allies. “I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday morning. “Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!” he added.
One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.
Big Tech billionaire humiliated on Capitol Hill after meddling leads to pre-Christmas chaos for lawmakers as government shutdown looms
It's hard to imagine President Emmanuel Macron of France joking about annexing Belgium.Donald Trump's posts and memes about turning Canada into the 51st state are almost without parallel among western democracies, said Carlo Dade, director of trade at the Canada West Foundation."This isn't 'Lower Lukistan' and 'Upper Lukistan' calling each other names again. That's something we expect, and we might expect it at that level of elected retail politicians running off at the mouth," he said."Where yo
Musk called for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to "resign immediately" in response to an attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg.
How much guts does it take for a House Republican to publicly defy Donald Trump? “The only thing I fear is God,” Rep. Chip Roy of Texas said Friday after leading dozens of Republicans the night before to smack down a temporary funding bill that Trump had demanded they support to stop a government shutdown. “I understand why the president [elect] wants what he wants,” Roy said on The Dana Show podcast hosted by Dana Loesch. “I think he went sideways yesterday in a way that was unfair and not corr
Senate Republicans were left fuming Thursday over what they called the dysfunctional “s‑‑‑ show” and “fiasco” they witnessed in the House as two proposals to fund the government through Christmas failed this week. With Washington on the brink of a government shutdown, lawmakers are no closer to having a stopgap funding measure that can pass both the House and…
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The top Democrat on the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee said on Friday that Republicans in Congress were protecting Elon Musk's Chinese investments by scrapping provisions restricting U.S. investments. Representative Rosa DeLauro said in a letter that Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla, may have upended the government funding process to remove a provision that would regulate U.S. investments in China given his "extensive investments in China in key sectors and his personal ties with Chinese Communist Party leadership, and calls into question the real reason for Musk’s opposition to the original funding deal."
(Reuters) -Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, said on Saturday she has removed her name from consideration to replace outgoing U.S. Senator Marco Rubio. Rubio was picked by Trump to serve as secretary of state. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will pick a replacement for Rubio, who is expected to resign as senator when Trump takes office on Jan. 20.
Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday claimed he will fund moderate primary challenges to incumbent Democrats in heavy-blue districts around the country. “Oh … forgot to mention that I’m also going to be funding moderate candidates in heavily Democrat districts, so that the country can get rid of those who don’t represent them, like this…
The NBC host also jokes Trump will be "disappointed" by the actual Barenaked Ladies that Canada is known for The post Seth Meyers Jokes Trump Only Wants US Statehood for Canada Because of Their ‘Abundant Natural Supply of White People’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Conservative leaders and their supporters are not sure if NDP's Jagmeet Singh will follow through his recent promise to bring down Justin Trudeau's government once the House of Commons returns January 27, 2025.
Anchor Jake Tapper predicted that Republicans will still have a "problem" when their party controls Congress and the White House.
Thousands of Cubans marched on Friday in front of the U.S. embassy in Havana to protest against economic sanctions and to demand that the U.S. remove the island from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism. The march was called by President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who, together with former president and leader of the revolution, Raul Castro, led the crowd of demonstrators. (AP Video/Ariel Fernández and Milexsy Durán)
Two U.S. Navy pilots were shot down Sunday over the Red Sea in an apparent “friendly fire” incident, the U.S military said, marking the most serious incident to threaten troops in over a year of America targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels. The U.S. military had conducted airstrikes targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebels at the time, though the U.S. military’s Central Command did not elaborate on what their mission was and did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press.
A Fox News journalist ripped into his fellow White House correspondents for not asking more questions about President Joe Biden’s mental acuity on Friday following an explosive Wall Street Journal report alleging he had cognitively declined. During a Saturday appearance on Fox & Friends Weekend, senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy lamented not having in the White House press briefing room to ask about the report, which claimed staffers hid Biden’s diminished cognition. “Yesterday, there
OTTAWA — A look at the new faces in Justin Trudeau's cabinet:
President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on a three-word energy policy: “Drill, baby, drill.” But with about a month to go until inauguration, early glimpses at his cabinet picks for energy and the environment suggest it’s not going to be that easy.