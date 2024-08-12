San Diego Unified students go back to school
Thousands of students in San Diego Unified, California's second-largest school district, are back in class Monday.
Donald Trump has put forward promises for his potential second term in Agenda47, no Project 2025. Here are some plans for teachers and education.
Christina Westman dreamed of working with Parkinson’s disease and stroke patients as a music therapist when she started studying at St. Cloud State University. It’s part of a wave of program cuts in recent months, as U.S. colleges large and small try to make ends meet. Often, they create turmoil for students who chose a campus because of certain degree programs and then wrote checks or signed up for student loans.
Cellphones have become a school scourge. More than 70% of high school teachers say student phone distraction is a “major problem,” according to a survey this year by Pew Research. That’s why states are mounting a bipartisan effort to crack down on rampant student cellphone use. So far this year, at least eight states have passed laws, issued orders or adopted rules to curb phone use among students during school hours. The issue isn’t simply that some children and teenagers compulsively use apps
Casa de Los Sueños will serve as permanent supportive housing for local families experiencing homelessness.
Should all school kids get free meals — regardless of income? Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) selection as Vice President Harris’s running mate has brought that once-peripheral policy issue — and the long-running partisan divide over it — to the center of the 2024 presidential campaign. Walz’s administration last year instituted free meals for all public school…
Teachers want students to become engaged citizens who don’t resort to “Well, my mama says …” as the basis for their positions. It’s difficult as is.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A scathing Justice Department report released earlier this year into law enforcement failures during the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, includes a minute-by-minute account of missteps by police at the scene.
BACK TO SCHOOL: Catoosa returns to classes
It's giving Olivia Benson, SVU.
With the Paris Olympics coming to an end in a spectacular closing ceremony on Sunday night, Donald Trump had something else on his mind: himself.The former president specifically posted on his Truth Social platform to take credit for the fact that the next Summer Games will take place in Los Angeles. “As President-Elect, I worked with the Olympic Organizing Committee of Los Angeles in getting the 2028 Olympics to come to the United States,” he wrote. “There was tremendous competition from other
The most common complaint officials received about the screening process at Ottawa International Airport over the past year and a half came from travellers who accused screening officers of unprofessional, rude and invasive behaviour during body and bag searches, CBC News has learned.The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) received about 138 complaints between January 2023 and mid-May of this year about the security checkpoint process at Ottawa International Airport. CBC News obtai
Donald Trump ordered one of his closest aides to bombard a billionaire Republican backer with abusive texts accusing her of employing his Republican rivals, a new report has revealed.The angry former president targeted Miriam Adelson, one of the Republican Party’s wealthiest backers, over claims that her $100m “Preserve America” PAC was being run by “RINOs”—Republicans In Name Only, The New York Times reported.The messages said that her late husband Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino boss w
The "Last Week Tonight" host declared that there was almost "no wrong" response to the reporter's inquiry.
Former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator Nate Holden said Friday that he was with former President Donald Trump in the helicopter ride that made an emergency landing, despite Trump saying it was former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.
Vice President Harris’s campaign fired back at former President Trump after he accused her, without evidence, of using artificial intelligence to create false depictions of “massive” crowds at her rallies. “1) This is an actual photo of a 15,000-person crowd for Harris-Walz in Michigan,” the KamalaHQ account wrote on the social platform X, responding to…
The 30-year-old Canadian athlete said her disciplined lifestyle comes with its downsides in a new interview.
A millennial couple who tried North America and Europe decided to settle where jobs pay less but the food and social life are better overall.
Mayor Pete said he was actually impressed by all the falsehoods Trump floated during a recent press conference at Mar-a- Lago.
PARIS — Aaron Brown tried to warn everybody. But they didn't listen.
The Prince and Princess of Wales continued the royal tradition of supporting British athletes as they competed at the Olympics — although this year they cheered from afar