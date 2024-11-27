San Jose State and the national debate about transgender athletes

Reuters

Rudy Giuliani was rebuked by a federal judge on Tuesday after the former New York City mayor interrupted a court hearing, pleading he could not pay his bills because two Georgia election workers to whom he owes $148 million have tied up his assets. Giuliani, once a personal lawyer for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, spoke ahead of a January trial to determine which assets he must surrender to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss. The two election workers won the $148 million verdict from a jury in Washington, D.C. after accusing Giuliani of destroying their reputations by lying that they tried to help steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election from Trump.