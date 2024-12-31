San Marcos woman figures out next steps after losing her home and son during house fire
The fire broke out on December 19th. After the fire, she’s now staying at a nearby hotel as she and her family pick up the piece of what’s next.
The monarch is currently spending the festive break at his Sandringham estate, where the Wales' are also staying
After reports emerged he has got thinner behind bars, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is said to have had a “meltdown” in prison over Christmas.
The ABC sitcom originally starred Michael J. Fox, who left the show after four seasons following his Parkinson's diagnosis and was replaced by Charlie Sheen
"I sent those from home," Taylor said of the pajamas her son Trü wore in the photos
What was created as a punch line has lived on for decades, on social media, the runway, and the red carpet.
The actor famously portrayed the cheerful character in 2003's 'Elf,' which has gone on to become an iconic Christmas movie
In May, the Ford government announced auto theft had gotten so bad that it would bring in a harsh new penalty; convicted thieves would have their driver's licence suspended for 10 years."Driving is a privilege, not a right. If you're shameful enough to prey on other members of the community for your own reckless gain, you'll lose that privilege," Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said. But as of Dec. 10, the Ministry of the Attorney General confirmed Bill 197, which included the licence
The former 'Laguna Beach' star made the candid revelation during an appearance on Bunnie Xo's 'Dumb Blonde' podcast
The SKIMS founder shared sweet photos with all four of her kids as they celebrated the holiday
STANTON, N.D. (AP) — The adult son of North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer was sentenced to serve 28 years in prison Monday in connection with a wild chase in which he fled from a hospital and drove into a deputy's vehicle, killing the deputy.
The teen's neighbors Kayden Lynch, 19, and Madison Daly, 18, were found unresponsive at their Alabama home on Dec. 24
The two Yellowstone actors have been going back and forth in the media since the series ended.
Afghanistan's Taliban leader has ordered that new residential buildings are constructed without windows looking onto "places usually used by women" and said that existing windows with such views should be blocked to prevent "obscene acts". The Taliban's supreme leader has issued an order banning the construction of windows in residential buildings that overlook areas used by Afghan women and saying that existing ones should be blocked.According to a statement released late Saturday by the Taliba
Kendall Jenner shared some new holiday photos on Instagram in which she is bringing a festive twist to the pantsless look.
The singer embraced the festive season with a sparkling look as she joined the NFL star on Saturday, Dec. 28
Police said the unidentified human’s remains were discovered in Belleplain State Forest in New Jersey on Sunday, Dec. 22
Charles and Matthew Edmonson's five sons are in “new living situations, where they are thriving,” an attorney said
Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer looked incredible in pictures on Instagram with her husband Michael Lewis, celebrating her birthday. Kitty wore a floral cut out dress and Micheal looked smart in a black shirt
Linda Lavin, the beloved veteran stage and TV actress known for her Emmy-nominated role in the 1976 sitcom Alice and for her Tony-winning performance in the 1986 play Broadway Bound, died today, Dec. 29. She was 87. The news comes as a shock as Lavin has been working as recently as this month, promoting her …
Prince Louis called them out in a sweet Christmas note.