San Sebastián Film Festival Award Winners (Updating Live)
“Hard Truths,” “Conclave” and “Emmanuelle” are among the films competing for the Golden Shell at the closing night awards ceremony at the San Sebastián Film Festival, which is currently under way. This post will be updated live with the winners below, with a full report to follow.
New Directors Award (Special Mention): “La guitar flamenco de Yerai Cortés,” Antón Álvarez
Horizontes Latinos Award: “Kill the Jockey,” Luis Ortega
Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Award: “April,” Dea Kulumbegashvili
Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Award (Special Mention): “Collective Monologue,” Jessica Sarah Rinland
Audience Award for Best Film: “The Marching Band,” Emmanuel Courcol
Audience Award for Best European Film: “The Seed of the Sacred Fig,” Mohammad Rasoulof
Irizar Basque Film Award: “Chaplin: Spirit of the Tramp,” Carmen Chaplin
Irinzar Basque Film Award (Special Mention): “Replica,” Pello Gutiérrez Peñalba
Culinary Zinema Best Film Award: “Mugaritz. Sin pan ni postre,” Paco Plaza
Eusko Label First Prize: “Las Guardianas,” Borja De Agüero
Eusko Label Second Prize: “KM 0,” Jon Martija Leunda
RTVE Another Look Award: “All We Imagine As Light,” Payal Kapadia
RTVE Another Look Award (Special Mention): “On Falling,” Laura Carreira
Spanish Co-operation Award: “Sujo,” Astrid Rondero, Fernanda Valadez
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AWARDS
Nest the Mediapro Studio Award: “The Reign of Antoine,” José Luis Jiménez Gómez
Euskadi Basque Country 2030 Agenda Award: “I Am Nevenka,” Iciar Bollain
Zinemaldia Startup Challenge Best Spanish Project: Dubme
Zinemaldia Startup Challenge Best Spanish Project (Special Mention): Current Anima
Zinemaldia Startup Challenge Best European Project: Sonic Alchemist
Zinemaldia Startup Challenge Special Mention for Entrepreneurship: Kaspar K1
WIP Latam Industry Award: “A Loose End,” Daniel Hendler
Egeda Platino Industria Award For The Best WIP Latam: “Cuerpo Celeste,” Nayra Ilic
WIP Europa Industry Award: “Blue Marks,” Sarah Miro Fischer
WIP Europa Award: “Blue Marks,” Sarah Miro Fischer
XIII Europe-Latin America Co-production Forum Best Project Award: “The Two Landscapes,” Francisco Lezama
DALE! Award: “The Two Landscapes,” Francisco Lezama
Artekino International Award: “Mar de Lava,” Mariana Saffon
Ikusmira Berriak Award: “Dear Bastiano,” Maria Elorza Deias
Casa Wabi-ESCINE Award: “Senda,” Miele Landa Eiguren
Music Library Award: “La noche de la infancia,” Xixi Sofía Ye Chen
Dogwoof Award: “Barrabas,” Daniel Martínez-Quintanilla
Epe-Ibaia-Elkargi Award: “Barrabas,” Daniel Martínez-Quintanilla
HONORARY AWARDS
Donostia Awards: Pedro Almodóvar, Javier Bardem, Cate Blanchett
