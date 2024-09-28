San Sebastián Film Festival Award Winners (Updating Live)

“Hard Truths,” “Conclave” and “Emmanuelle” are among the films competing for the Golden Shell at the closing night awards ceremony at the San Sebastián Film Festival, which is currently under way. This post will be updated live with the winners below, with a full report to follow.

New Directors Award (Special Mention): “La guitar flamenco de Yerai Cortés,” Antón Álvarez

Horizontes Latinos Award: “Kill the Jockey,” Luis Ortega

Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Award: “April,” Dea Kulumbegashvili

Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Award (Special Mention): “Collective Monologue,” Jessica Sarah Rinland

Audience Award for Best Film: “The Marching Band,” Emmanuel Courcol

Audience Award for Best European Film: “The Seed of the Sacred Fig,” Mohammad Rasoulof

Irizar Basque Film Award: “Chaplin: Spirit of the Tramp,” Carmen Chaplin

Irinzar Basque Film Award (Special Mention): “Replica,” Pello Gutiérrez Peñalba

Culinary Zinema Best Film Award: “Mugaritz. Sin pan ni postre,” Paco Plaza

Eusko Label First Prize: “Las Guardianas,” Borja De Agüero

Eusko Label Second Prize: “KM 0,” Jon Martija Leunda

RTVE Another Look Award: “All We Imagine As Light,” Payal Kapadia

RTVE Another Look Award (Special Mention): “On Falling,” Laura Carreira

Spanish Co-operation Award: “Sujo,” Astrid Rondero, Fernanda Valadez

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AWARDS

Nest the Mediapro Studio Award: “The Reign of Antoine,” José Luis Jiménez Gómez

Euskadi Basque Country 2030 Agenda Award: “I Am Nevenka,” Iciar Bollain

Zinemaldia Startup Challenge Best Spanish Project: Dubme

Zinemaldia Startup Challenge Best Spanish Project (Special Mention): Current Anima

Zinemaldia Startup Challenge Best European Project: Sonic Alchemist

Zinemaldia Startup Challenge Special Mention for Entrepreneurship: Kaspar K1

WIP Latam Industry Award: “A Loose End,” Daniel Hendler

Egeda Platino Industria Award For The Best WIP Latam: “Cuerpo Celeste,” Nayra Ilic

WIP Europa Industry Award: “Blue Marks,” Sarah Miro Fischer

WIP Europa Award: “Blue Marks,” Sarah Miro Fischer

XIII Europe-Latin America Co-production Forum Best Project Award: “The Two Landscapes,” Francisco Lezama

DALE! Award: “The Two Landscapes,” Francisco Lezama

Artekino International Award: “Mar de Lava,” Mariana Saffon

Ikusmira Berriak Award: “Dear Bastiano,” Maria Elorza Deias

Casa Wabi-ESCINE Award: “Senda,” Miele Landa Eiguren

Music Library Award: “La noche de la infancia,” Xixi Sofía Ye Chen

Dogwoof Award: “Barrabas,” Daniel Martínez-Quintanilla

Epe-Ibaia-Elkargi Award: “Barrabas,” Daniel Martínez-Quintanilla

HONORARY AWARDS

Donostia Awards: Pedro Almodóvar, Javier Bardem, Cate Blanchett

