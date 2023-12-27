San Ysidro family searching for missing parents
They say they haven't heard from Johnny and Melissa Soto in almost a week, and they have no leads on where they may be.
They say they haven't heard from Johnny and Melissa Soto in almost a week, and they have no leads on where they may be.
ALBERTA BEACH, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say an underwater recovery team, with the help of police and firefighters, have found the bodies of a family that were last seen before Christmas on a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle. Police had been looking for Kelly and Laura Pelsma and their eight-year-old son, Dylan, since they were reported missing Christmas Day when they were overdue to attend a function. They hadn't been heard from since Dec. 23, and friends have said they were last seen in the
Victoria Beckham wore a one-shoulder cut-out blue swimsuit while on holiday with her family in the Bahamas - see photos.
The 'Jennifer's Body' star showed a peek at her body on Christmas Eve
A special family moment was captured between King Charles and his three grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in a new BBC documentary
A man in his 60s has died after an "altercation" with a man riding a bike in the city's west end on Tuesday morning, Toronto police say.In an update at the scene Tuesday afternoon, Inspector Peter Wehby said police were called to the area of Roncesvalles and Boustead avenues just after 9 a.m. for reports of an unconscious male on the ground. They also received a call about a suspicious man on a bike. "We believe the male had interaction with a second male, and at that time there was some kind of
Willow Smith, 23, wears a Christmas top with dad Will's face on it — while Jada wears a hat that says "Jada Claus"
Ken Jennings is opening up about the departure of Mayim Bialik as co-host on the long-running game show “Jeopardy!”
A woman was stripped and paraded in Karnataka state recently as punishment after her son eloped with a girl.
“I highly recommend getting up really early on Christmas morning and taking a walk to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree," the actor said
The 8-month-old was sandwiched with kisses by her proud parents
Prince William and Princess Kate's youngest son Prince Louis obviously loves Wolfie!
Actor Dominic West recalled how his words destroyed the bond with his royal pal “over 10 years ago."
The congresswoman spoke out in support of Palestinian refugees Monday, saying the meaning of “Christmas and Christ himself" is to defend the "poor and powerless” The post Mike Huckabee Tells AOC to ‘Stick to Bartending’ Instead of Israel-Palestine After ‘Utterly Ignorant’ Christmas Message | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The 23-year-old sister, a mother of two, was holding her 11-month-old in a carrier when she was shot, the sheriff said.
On Sunday night, Kendall Jenner attended her family’s famous Christmas Eve party dressed in her festive best. The model was wearing a white-trimmed black column gown.
'I'm trying to get better at doing it quicker," Holmes said during the latest episode of the 'Amy & T.J.' podcast
Jonathan Allen Dunn is charged with first-degree murder, among other counts
Theresa Cachuela was with her 11-year-old daughter when she was shot and killed
The 50-year-old model wore multiple sexy, yet festive looks over the holiday.
The actress enjoyed the holiday with three of her four kids