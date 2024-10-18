Sand Cat Eats Lunch From Jack-O'-Lantern

A sand cat named Simba was treated to a Halloween-themed meal as he ate his lunch from inside a jack-o’-lantern at Zoo Boise in Idaho on October 17.

“After discovering the new enrichment, he didn’t take long to dig in and play!” Zoo Boise wrote on Instagram.

Video from the zoo shows Simba approaching the pumpkin with caution. However, after spotting the food, he eagerly roots around inside the pumpkin with his paw and eventually shoves his entire head in jack-o’-lantern’s mouth, making it appear that Simba was being eaten for lunch himself. Credit: Zoo Boise via Storyful