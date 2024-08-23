Sandbag locations open in Sarasota and North Port due to forecast of heavy rains
Sarasota County and North Port are opening free sandbag locations as heavy rains continue to be in the forecast for the area.
Hurricane Gilma is a Category 3 storm but is expected to remain at sea and away from land for now.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gilma strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday afternoon in the eastern Pacific Ocean and was forecast to become a major hurricane as soon as Thursday.
Warmer, ice-free conditions in the southeast Bering Sea are roughly 200 times more likely now than before humans began burning planet-warming fossil fuels.
Warmer weather used to mean sleepless nights for Kyle MacKinnon, the owner of Lincoln Auto Shop. His eyes used to be stuck on his security cameras all night to keep watch for catalytic converter thieves. But so far this year, he has been able to get a good night's sleep. Catalytic converter thefts are down in Fredericton this year compared to last year, according to Fredericton police, and MacKinnon has noticed it too. "Knock on wood, this year we haven't had any issues. It seems like it's been
The woman, who was nearly bitten, climbed over a fence at the tiger enclosure at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, according to authorities
COURTENAY, B.C. — When Catherine Babault captured images of a female grizzly bear with two cubs encountering a herd of elk on Vancouver Island last month, she knew she had witnessed something special.
The sun is approaching solar maximum and it's become clear that this solar cycle is more active than what astrophysicists had predicted.
Some climate change scenarios are so dire that experts are constantly monitoring them. Here's the latest news.
Yahoo News UK rounds up the theories on what could have caused the Bayesian to sink off the coast of Sicily.
An Alaska hunter suffered dual injuries both at the hand of an attacking brown bear, and by gunfire during attempts to help fend off the attack Saturday, wildlife officials said.
Charlie the elephant has been in captivity since 1984, when he was captured at two years old.
A strong cluster of thunderstorms will persist overnight across the southern Prairies after tornado warnings were dropped, with another opportunity reappearing for active weather on Thursday for eastern parts of the region.
The Canadian Coast Guard is still looking for a contractor to haul out of the water a 40-foot steel boat that sank in Yellowknife's Back Bay in the spring. Neil Woledge, a Yellowknife man, said he owns the fishing vessel. He said he's left it on the lake for two winters without incident, but trouble struck last winter. As the ice broke up, it managed to push open a seal along the shaft allowing water inside and "down it went," he said. Woledge believes the boat wouldn't have sunk if its transmis
A magnitude 4.7 earthquake rattled the Big Island of Hawaii on Thursday while storms developed in the Pacific.
Most substantial rain in quite a while will grade Vancouver Island on Wednesday. Some places could see 30-50mm of rain by Thursday. Along with the rain is the potential for thunderstorms. The Weather Network's meteorologist Laura Power delves into the details.
Start your day with the latest weather news. Hawaii is monitoring the progress of tropical systems spinning in the Pacific Ocean, and Hurricane Hunters are now set to investigate.
HONOLULU (AP) — Tropical Storm Hone formed in the central Pacific Ocean on Thursday on a forecast path that may cross near Hawaii's Big Island, while major Hurricane Gilma remained a Category 3 storm at sea.
Henry Ward, whose farm near Lincoln flooded last winter, says he has not yet had any government aid.
Sweltering conditions were expected this week with near record to record temperatures forecast for portions of Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas.
Research on Mississippi beavers is happening at new sanctuary in South Mississippi.