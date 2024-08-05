Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
Damage surfaces in Alberta after severe storms bring hail, winds
Some of the thunderstorms on Saturday produced significant winds, with reports of damage in multiple Alberta locales, and hail up to golf ball-sized.
- CNN
‘Astonishing’ Antarctica heat wave sends temperatures 50 degrees above normal
A record-breaking heat wave unfolding at what should be the coldest time in Earth’s coldest place has scientists concerned about what it could mean for the future health of the Antarctic continent, and the consequences it could inflict for millions of people across the globe.
- The Weather Network
Debby packing a stronger punch as it eyes the Florida coastline
Debby is expected to strengthen rapidly before making landfall in Florida's Big Bend region.
- Global News
BC landslide: Fears of giant water gush in Chilcotin River rise
In the Caribou region of B.C. — about 600km northeast of Vancouver — there are hopes tonight that a serious flooding disaster may be averted. On Tuesday night, a giant landslide came down, blocking the Chilcotin River. That river flows into the much larger Fraser River and when the blockage gives way, a rush of water could ensue. Catherine Urquhart has the latest.
- The Weather Network
Opportunity builds again for severe weather in Alberta with large hail risk
A risk of thunderstorms could put a damper on any plans in the outdoors across sections of Alberta Sunday, so stay alert and be prepared for rapidly changing conditions
- CNN
A critical system of Atlantic Ocean currents could collapse as early as the 2030s, new research suggests
It uses state-of-the-art models to estimate the shutdown could happen between 2037 and 2064, and that it’s more likely than not to collapse by 2050.
- The Canadian Press
Worst-case models point to reduced Chilcotin landslide downstream flood threat
VANCOUVER — Worst-case scenario modelling of the potential impacts of an over-the-top water breach of a massive landslide blocking British Columbia's Chilcotin River points to reduced flood threats downstream, Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said Saturday.
- The Weather Network
Tropical storm warnings issued as growing system nears Florida
The storm will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the southeastern U.S. into early next week
- FTW Outdoors
Trail-cam footage shows bears 'foreplaying' in Yukon forest
A trail camera in Canada’s Yukon Territory has captured a what appears to have been a playful moment between two black bears on a remote forest trail. The footage, shared recently by Yukon Wildlife Cams, involves fairly large black bears, one of them cinnamon-colored. The…
- The Weather Network - Video
Tropical storm Debby re-awakens the tropics
Catastrophic flooding is possible over the next 5 days as the system is forecast to stall off the South Eastern U.S.
- People
Polar Bear at Alaska Zoo Gets in the Olympic Spirit and Goes Viral for Diving in Exhibit: 'Perfect Form'
"No notes," one user commented on a viral video of the animal, named Kova, diving in her exhibit
- USA TODAY
On a path to hit Florida, Tropical Storm Debby forms in Gulf of Mexico
Parts of Florida are forecast to face tropical storm or hurricane conditions this weekend as Tropical Storm Debby bears down on the state.
- CBC
'Canada's shawarma capital' turns to its signature wrap to explain storm risks
Picturing the process of making a tasty hot shawarma is one way for people to think through what some kinds of weather alerts mean. (Rachelle Elsiufi/CBC)When Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for Ottawa last week, the city decided to slice a tasty explainer off the metaphorical spit.A breakdown on some of its social media feeds used shawarma ingredients to lay out what a watch means for dangerous weather such as thunderstorms and tornadoes.A prepared, ready-to-g
- The Weather Network - Video
Muggy air mass fuels storm risk in eastern Ontario, Quebec
A muggy air mass is fueling an increased risk of storms in eastern Ontario and Quebec. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network details how the sticky, warm air is contributing to storm development, with potential impacts including heavy rain and gusty winds.
- CNN
These outdoor guides just lost their homes in a wildfire. They believe in their town’s rebirth
James Gillese tries to reconcile feelings of shock and resolve as he considers the force of nature now engulfing his home of Jasper in the province of Alberta.
- CBC
Severe thunderstorms affect parts of N.S. for second straight day
Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties in Nova Scotia on Sunday.As of 5:45 p.m., warnings were in place for Colchester, Hants and Pictou counties. A cluster of thunderstorms was moving eastward across the province, the agency said.Rainfall rates of over 25 millimetres per hour or higher and total rainfall amounts of up to 70 millimetres, were possible, the warnings said.The agency said heavy downpours can trigger flash floods and water pooling on roads. It wa
- WPBF - West Palm Beach
Tracking Debby: County-by-county power outages across South Florida
Tracking Debby: County-by-county power outages across South Florida
- The Weather Network
Scud clouds are scary tornado lookalikes – how to tell them apart
Dark skies ahead of an ominous storm can blur the line between harmless and hazardous. Here’s how to tell if that spooky cloud is really a budding twister
- Bradenton Herald
Tropical Storm Debby brings hurricane watches and warnings to Florida — but not Miami
The storm is expected to be a hurricane by Sunday night.
- Associated Press
Severe drought has returned to the Amazon. And it's happening earlier than expected
Holder of one-fifth of the world's fresh water, the Amazon is beginning the dry season with many of its rivers already at critically low levels, prompting governments to anticipate contingency measures to address issues ranging from disrupted navigation to increasing forest fires. “The Amazon Basin is facing one of the most severe droughts in recent years in 2024, with significant impacts on several member countries,” stated a technical note issued Wednesday by the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization, which includes Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela. In several rivers in the southwestern Amazon, water levels are the lowest on record for this time of year.