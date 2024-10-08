Sandbags, traffic, boarded-up windows: Photos show Florida bracing for Hurricane Milton
Fernando Cervantes Jr., USA TODAY
·1 min read
The intensity of Hurricane Milton has been closely monitored throughout the Sunshine State and around the U.S. this week as it quickly strengthened from Category 2 to Category 5 on Monday before weakening slightly.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Milton remains an extremely powerful Category 4 storm barreling toward central Florida, where it is expected to make landfall late Wednesday.
“Milton has the potential to be one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida," John Cangialosi, a specialist with the National Hurricane Center, warned in an update Tuesday. Damaging winds, life-threatening storm surges and heavy rainfall will extend well outside the forecast cone, he said.
Gov. Ron DeSantis extended similar warnings, telling residents that “time is running out” before landfall, likely as a Category 3 hurricane.
"There's no guarantee what the weather's going to be like starting Wednesday morning," DeSantis said at a briefing Tuesday. "You may have a window where it may be safe, but you may not. So use today as your day to finalize and execute the plan that is going to protect you and your family."
Photos: Floridians prepare for Hurricane Milton
Floridians on the path of the hurricane are readying for Milton’s effects, while others are fleeing to safer areas in the north of the state.
Highways were seen backed-up and preparations were underway at sites like Tropicana Field as Milton makes its way to the Sunshine State.
Hurricane Milton Tracker
Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at fernando.cervantes@gannett.com and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.
BELLEAIR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s storm-battered Gulf Coast raced against a Category 5 hurricane Monday as workers sprinted to pick up debris left over from Helene two weeks ago and highways were clogged with people fleeing ahead of the storm.
A quick check of past track data highlights how unusual it is for Milton to develop in the western Gulf of Mexico and landfall in western Florida. There are only two other instances of that scenario occurring.
Debi and Trevor Jones of Clearwater prepared their boat in Treasure Island, Florida as Hurricane Milton remained a ferocious storm that could land a once-in-a-century direct hit on the populous Tampa Bay region. (AP video: Mike Stewart)
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A rare deluge of rainfall left blue lagoons of water amid the palm trees and sand dunes of the Sahara desert, nourishing some of its most drought-stricken regions with more water than many had seen in decades.
It’s a clash of the seasons in the next 24 hours for Ontario with a risk of severe thunderstorms Sunday for some areas before a sharp cooldown ushers in a risk of snow and frost for other locales this week
Hurricanes are currently forming all across the Atlantic. (Canadian Hurricane Centre)Unexpected weather conditions slowed the formation of Atlantic hurricanes in September, but those patterns have shifted and more storms are expected in the coming weeks.But there are no immediate concerns for Atlantic Canada, said Chris Fogarty, a meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre."We are somewhat protected right now," Fogarty said."We have a big non-tropical low-pressure area coming later this we
(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Milton’s surge to Category 5 strength comes from high-temperature Gulf of Mexico waters that also intensified the deadly Helene less than two weeks ago, contributing to the new storm’s odd west-to-east track that threatens Tampa, Florida.Most Read from BloombergUrban Heat Stress Is Another Disparity in the World’s Most Unequal NationSingapore Ends 181 Years of Horse Racing to Make Way for HomesFrom Cleveland to Chicago, NFL Teams Dream of Domed StadiumsWhat Do US Vehicle
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton quickly intensified Sunday and is on track to become a major hurricane with the Tampa Bay area in its sights, putting Florida on edge and triggering evacuation orders along a coast still reeling from Helene’s devastation.
Meteorologist Dalencia Jenkins looks at Hurricane Milton, which became a Category 5 hurricane on Monday. The system is moving toward Florida, and is expected to make landfall in the Tampa area as a Category 3 hurricane.
The Mayor of Norman Wells, N.W.T. says his community is in a "crisis situation," with already high fuel costs set to skyrocket next week as suppliers begin to bring in fuel through costly air barging.Mayor Frank Pope told CBC he is expecting the price of heating oil in his community to increase to approximately $5.50 per litre early next week. Meanwhile, pictures shared with CBC show the wholesale price of gasoline in the community was $4.60 on Thursday — up from $2.38 per litre less than a week