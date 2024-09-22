Sandi Toksvig officiates wedding of Abba's Björn Ulvaeus

Björn Ulvaeus has married his partner Christina Sa in a ceremony in Copenhagen [EPA]

Abba's Björn Ulvaeus has married his partner Christina Sas in a ceremony hosted by the comedian and broadcaster Sandi Toksvig.

The 79-year-old Swedish singer, who has been married twice before, met Sas in Nuremberg, Germany, in 2021 in connection with the release of Abba's last album Voyage.

A post to his Instagram page said: "Today on the 21st of September 2024, Björn Ulvaeus married Christina Sas from Herning, Denmark.

They met in Nurnberg in 2021 in connection with the release of Abba's last album Voyage and started dating in the spring of 2022."

The wedding took place in Copenhagen in the presence of close friends and family.

Ulvaeus posted a number of photos from the day, one of which showed the host of BBC show QI, Toksvig, dressed in red robes standing next to Ulvaeus, who donned a suit, and his wife Sas, who wore a green wrap dress.

The broadcaster Gyles Brandreth said in a post to Instagram that he had "loved meeting Abba's Björn Ulvaeus" and Sas for his Rosebud podcast.

He added that Toksvig had officiated the ceremony and Ulvaeus said she made the day "extra special".

TV presenter Toksvig has been friends with Björn since the pair collaborated on Mamma Mia: The Party! in 2018.

Abba celebrated 50 years since winning the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest this year. [Reuters]

Ulvaeus is known for being one quarter of Swedish pop group Abba, who this year celebrated 50 years since their winning performance at the Eurovision Song Contest with their song Waterloo.

The group was comprised of two couples - Ulvaeus and Agnetha Faltskog, and Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

The Swedish musician married Abba bandmate Fältskog in 1971. The pair had two children, Linda, 49, and Peter, 44, before divorcing in 1980.

Andersson and Lyngstad also divorced in 1981, a year before the band split.

The quartet did not reform to perform at Eurovision 2024 despite the event being held in Malmo, Sweden.

Ulvaeus was also previously married to Lena Kallersjo, from 1981-2022.