Sandra Bullock Makes First Public Appearance Since Partner Bryan Randall's Death at “Speed” Reunion

The actress reunited with 'Speed' costar Keanu Reeves and director Jan de Bont for the film's 30th anniversary

Keanu Reeves, Jan de Bont and Sandra Bullock on Oct. 8, 2024

Sandra Bullock made her first major public appearance since the death of her partner Bryan Randall.

The actress, 60, appeared at a special screening of Speed to celebrate its 30th anniversary on Tuesday, Oct. 8, as part of Beyond Fest at American Cinematheque at Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

The event came over a year after Randall died at age 57 due to a three-year battle with ALS in August 2023.

The Oscar winner and Speed costar Keanu Reeves, 60, plus director Jan de Bont, 80, participated in a Q&A onstage, reminiscing about filming the 1994 runaway hit movie and its intense stunts.

Bullock joked to de Bont at one point, "It just dawned on me why you wanted me in the role: because if you killed me, I wasn't a big actress. It would've been 'Actor Dies in Stunt in a Keanu Reeves Movie.' "



The trio was also asked if they'd do a Speed 3, to which Bullock quipped, "The geriatric version? It won't be fast!" She added that she didn't know if "we're in an industry anymore that's willing to tolerate it and be brave enough to do" a bold movie like Speed.



Jan de Bont, Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock on Oct. 8, 2024

In a statement shared by Randall's family after his death, they said, "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

Jared Cowan for Beyond Fest at American Cinematheque at Egyptian

Bullock met Randall, a model-turned-photographer, when he photographed her son Louis' birthday in 2015. Of the possibility of marriage, the Miss Congeniality star said that she didn’t “need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother” on an episode of Red Table Talk in 2021. “I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

During Randall’s struggle with the disease, Bullock told CBS News in 2022 that she intended “to be at home” and that “work in front of the camera needs to take a pause.” She has avoided the spotlight since the release of her 2022 comedy The Lost City, and has the sequel to Practical Magic in the works.

People.