Sandra Bullock Says Friend Maggie Smith's 'Wicked Sense of Humor' and Advice 'Made My Life Sweeter' (Exclusive)

Sandra Bullock and Maggie Smith costarred in the 2002 movie 'Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood'

Sandra Bullock is paying tribute to the late Maggie Smith.

Hours after Smith's sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin confirmed news of the star's death at 89 on Friday, Sept. 27, Bullock, who worked with the late actress on 2002's Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, tells PEOPLE, “How lucky am I to have sat in quiet corners with Maggie and a glass of wine."

"Her stories, her wicked sense of humor and her gentle advice are all things that have made my life sweeter," Bullock, 60, adds.

The pair costarred with Ellen Burstyn, Ashley Judd and James Garner among an ensemble cast in Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, based on author Rebecca Wells' 1996 novel of the same name. The movie follows Bullock's character Siddalee "Sidda" Walker as she revisits her childhood in Louisiana and reconnects with her mother Vivi (Burstyn) and Vivi's childhood friends after they kidnap her.



Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection Shirley Knight, Sandra Bullock, Maggie Smith and Fionnula Flanagan in 2002's Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Smith portrayed the character Caroline "Caro" Bennett in the film; Katy Sleverstone and Mary Katherine Weiss portray younger versions of the character in the film as well.

The Harry Potter star's children announced her death via publicist Clair Dobbs on Sept. 27. "She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September," the pair said of Smith in a statement. "An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother."



"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days," Stephens and Larkin added. "We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."



Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection Ellen Burstyn, Maggie Smith, Fionnula Flanagan, Sandra Bullock and Shirley Knight in 2002's Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Smith won two Academy Awards for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969) and California Suite (1978) and also received Golden Globe Awards, in addition to four additional Oscar nominations and one Tony Award during an acting career that spanned over 70 years. In recent years, she grew well known for portraying Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films and Violet Crawley in the British television series Downton Abbey. Queen Elizabeth II made Smith a dame in 1990 for her contributions to the performing arts.



Smith is survived by her sons and five grandchildren.



