Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde & Riz Ahmed Board Untitled Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Tom Cruise Movie At Warners

EXCLUSIVE: The 4x Oscar winning filmmaker’s Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment movie with Tom Cruise has assembled a murderers’ row cast. Alejandro G. Iñàrritu’s untitled movie counts Oscar nominated Anatomy of a Fall actress Sandra Hüller, Primetime Emmy winner John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons, and Talk to Me actress Sophie Wilde. Meanwhile, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed is in final negotiations to join the movie.

Deadline first told you back in February that Cruise was starring and he’s also producing the latest feature project from The Revenant and Birdman filmmaker. The Mission: Impossible franchise star, you’ll remember, has a strategic movie partnership at the Burbank, CA lot.

Iñàrritu co-wrote the 2023 screenplay with Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolas Giacobone. The logline as we know it revolves around the most powerful man in the world, who embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.

Hüller not only received a Best Actress Oscar nom for the Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winning Anatomy of a Fall but a Golden Globe nom and a César Best Actress. Anatomy of a Fall won an Oscar for Justine Triet and Arthur Harari’s screenplay. Up next for the UTA repped Hüller is the Ryan Gosling Lord & Miller feature Project Hail Mary at Amazon MGM Studios, Markus Schleinzer’s period drama Rose, and the Kent Jones directed Late Fame in which the actress stars with Willem Dafoe.

Gersh and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz repped Goodman starred in 106 episodes of The Connors, and counts several film credits including Argo, The Big Lebowski, Barton Fink, Flight, 10 Cloverfield lane to name a few for the Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip Primetime Emmy winner.

Stuhlbarg is a 2x Primetime Emmy nominee in the supporting limited series category for Dope Sick and The Looming Tower. His credits include the AppleTV+ movie The Instigators, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Bones and All, as well as The Serious Man, The Shape of Water and HBO’s Boardwalk Empire. The actor is repped by CAA, Viking Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

Plemons just won Best Actor at Cannes for Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness. He starred in the Oscar-nominated Killers of the Flower Moon and was an Oscar Nominee in the Supporting Actor slot for The Power of the Dog. He’s a 3x Primetime Emmy nominee for Fargo, Black Mirror and the HBO limited series Love & Death. The actor is repped by TalentWorks and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

Wilde starred in the A24 horror hit Talk to Me, the Netflix series Everything Now and the streamer’s miniseries Boy Swallows Universe. She is repped by WME and Independent Management.

Ahmed won an Oscar for the short live-action film The Long Goodbye and was nominated for Best Actor for 2021’s Sound of Metal. Ahmed’s feature credits include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Fingernails, and the upcoming David Mackenzie directed thriller Relay world premiering at TIFF. Ahmed won the Primetime Emmy for Best Actor in a Limited Series for HBO’s The Night Of. The actor is repped by WME and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

