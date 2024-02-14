Sandra Milo, actress who starred in Fellini’s 8½ and conducted an affair with the director for two decades – obituary

Sandra Milo with Marcello Mastroianni in Federico Fellini's film 8½ - Everett Collection/Alamy

Sandra Milo, who has died aged 90, was an actress and sex symbol who had a lengthy secret love affair with the great Italian film director Federico Fellini.

The affair became public knowledge only in 1982 when Milo published a memoir, Caro Federico (Dear Federico), in which she revealed the nitty-gritty detail in torrid tabloid style. It was said by those close to Fellini that she wrote the book in revenge after the director, who was married to the actress Giulietta Masina, ended the affair.

She even sent a complimentary copy to his wife and telephoned her a few days later to ask if she had enjoyed it. She replied: “I haven’t had time to open it.” By then, its salacious contents were front-page news.

Fellini, who died in 1993, knew nothing about the book prior to publication, and was so angry that he never spoke to Sandra Milo again. He always refused to speak about the affair in public. She claimed, moreover, that she had ended the affair, not Fellini. He wanted to leave his wife for her, she used to say, but she was afraid that to do so would destroy the magic.

As an actress, Sandra Milo was best known for her roles in Fellini’s 8½ (1963) as the mistress of a film director suffering creative meltdown, and in Giulietta degli Spiriti (1965) as the debauched next-door neighbour of a depressed and downtrodden wife (played by Giulietta Masina) whose wealthy husband is a serial adulterer.

Sandra Milo’s affair with Fellini began on the set of 8½ and spanned nearly two decades. A lifelong socialist, she later had an affair with Bettino Craxi, the Socialist Party’s only Italian prime minister, who fled to Tunisia in 1994 to escape corruption charges.

She was born Salvatrice Elena Greco in Tunis on March 11 1933 of a Sicilian father and Tuscan mother, who moved to Viareggio in Tuscany when she was a baby. In 1936, her father volunteered to fight in the invasion of Ethiopia. He did not come back, and Sandra’s mother never knew whether he had abandoned the family or been killed.

Sandra Milo played a prostitute in Adua e le compagne, aka Hungry for Love (1960) - Allstar Picture Library Limited/Alamy

Like so many Italians, she and her mother experienced crushing poverty during and after the Second World War. Aged only 13, she seduced an American soldier who had a Harley-Davidson motorbike, she would recall, which her mother stole while she was dancing with the man inside their home.

Blessed with exceptional beauty, in 1948, now 15, Salvatrice married a marquess, Cesare Rodighiero, but, as she told Corriere della Sera, he was a violent man who once tried to shoot her but missed. She soon became pregnant, but the child was born prematurely and died. In defiance of her mother’s wishes, she then left her husband and asked the Vatican’s Sacra Rota for an annulment, which was granted, but only many years later.

She next went to Milan, where she became a model, which gave her the confidence to move to Rome and try her hand at acting in what would prove to be the golden age of Italian cinema.

Sandra Milo with Federico Fellini and his wife Giulietta Masina prepare to board a flight to the US in 1964 for the Academy Awards ceremony - Umberto Cicconi/Getty Images

She had by now changed her name to Sandra – which has both a soft and hard syllable (San-dra), she once explained, just like her personality – and Milo after the Venus de Milo. She may have looked like the proverbial dumb blonde, yet this masked not only the true colour of her hair – dark brown – but her streetwise cunning.

In Rome, she met the Greek film producer Moris Ergas, who helped to secure her parts in films, and they fell in love. Thanks to Ergas, who was the producer, she landed the female lead role in the acclaimed Il Generale Della Rovere (1959) directed by the neo-realist Roberto Rossellini.

She could not marry Ergas because divorce was illegal and the Sacra Rota had not yet annulled her marriage to the marquess. But in 1963 they had a daughter Debora, who became a television journalist.

Sandra Milo in New York in 1965 - Mondadori via Getty Images

Rossellini gave her the lead role in his next film, Vanina Vanini (1961), also produced by Ergas, which was based on a Stendhal novella about a spoilt countess who falls in love with a young revolutionary. But the film was panned by the critics, who were especially cruel about what they called her squeaky voice.

Her relationship with Ergas was tempestuous and she would claim that he often beat her. One area of conflict was her insistence that her mother and grandmother live with them. Their separation involved endless court cases, and at one point Sandra Milo kidnapped their daughter to take her from Greece back to Italy.

But it was now that she met Fellini, who saw in “Sandrocchia”, as he nicknamed her, the quintessential voluptuous woman of his dreams. “I fell in love with Fellini the first time I saw him,” she recalled. “We slept together in dingy hotels, in houses lent to us by complicit friends, even at his home. But we never woke up together.” Fellini, according to those who knew him at this time, felt “an unstoppable weakness” for her.

She even accompanied the director and his wife to Hollywood for the awards ceremony, at which 8½ won the Academy Award for best foreign-language film. His wife apparently did not know about the affair.

When a journalist pointed out that she had loved many men Sandra Milo replied: “Yes, but amore amore only for one: Federico… When I made love with him I felt as if I was the earth, the sky, the trees, the storm, the snow, as if the entire universe was concentrated in that one act.”

Fellini kept a diary, “The book of dreams”, in which he illustrated with drawings. Above a drawing of a woman, dated August 26 1965, he wrote: “Sandrocchia in a white fox dress… rests her soft stomach against mine… We look for a tranquil place to make love well. We do not find it. What anger! However, I must first free myself of a little black and white monkey that bites my left hand. It has not wounded me, nor even hurt me, but it has left the imprint of its sharp little teeth.” It is thought that the monkey in the dream represents repressed energy and the instinct to reproduce oneself.

Sandra Milo once said that what Fellini saw in her was “woman, woman, woman, the synthesis of woman, femininity, sensuality, ambiguity”.

Sandra Milo in Fellini's Giulietta degli Spiriti (1965) - Masheter Movie Archive/Alamy

Fellini wanted to give her a leading role in Amarcord (1973), which also won the Oscar for best foreign film, but her new husband, Ottavio De Lollis, a wealthy doctor she had married when her annulment came through, forbade her from taking it. To make sure, De Lollis went to see Fellini and, according to eye-witnesses, threatened him with a gun. This more or less marked the end of her cinema career.

With De Lollis she had two children: Ciro in 1968 and two years later Azzurra, who stopped breathing during her birth but revived 20 minutes later when a nun massaged the baby’s heart. The Vatican later recognised this as a miracle.

In the 1980s she began a new career in television as a chat-show host, mostly for the channel RAI2, thanks to her contacts with the Socialist Party and her affair with its leader Craxi, which under the spoils system gave the party control of the state broadcaster’s second channel. She separated from De Lollis in 1986.

Fellini would have been furious not at her job in television, but at her affair with Craxi, whom he regarded as a replica of Mussolini.

Sandra Milo's 1982 chronicle of her love affair with Fellini

Sandra Milo’s turbulent love life included a brief marriage in the 1990s to a colonel in the Cuban army. Her final romance, which continued until her death, was with a businessman 37 years younger than her.

She loved food, and for a couple of years she and her son Ciro owned a restaurant in Buenos Aires. She latterly refused to eat fish, however, in solidarity with the migrants who have drowned trying to cross the Mediterranean.

In a newspaper interview last year, Sandra Milo was asked if she felt she was a sinner. She replied: “Regardless, I don’t believe in Hell.”

The priest who delivered the sermon at her funeral in the Chiesa degli Artisti in the Piazza del Popolo in Rome said that she believed in God “profoundly”. “Sandra felt she was a sinner who had been forgiven,” he said.

Her autobiography, La Strega Bambina (“The child witch”), is due to be published next month.

Sandra Milo, born March 11 1933, died January 29 2024