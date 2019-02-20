Sansa Stark's New Wardrobe Could Be a Major 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Hint

From Cosmopolitan

Sophie Turner just shared what Sansa Stark's wardrobe will look like on the final season of Game of Thrones, and it could be a hint at what's to come.

Season 8 premieres on April 17, and it's going to be wild.

As the Game of Thrones premiere gets closer, Sophie Turner is fully ready to play Sansa for the last time ever. Even if she can't wash her hair. And talking to Entertainment Weekly, Sophie said she wanted to give Sansa a "warrior" vibe for the show's final season by dressing in armor for the first time.

"We [like] the idea of it being very protective and she buttons herself up. I wanted her to have a bit of armor and be a bit more warrior like," she explained. "She's like the warrior of Winterfell."

Now, this is Game of Thrones we're talking about here, so the characters actually pick their outfits based on function. It wouldn't be outrageous to to think Sansa's getting decked out in battle gear ... to actually battle. It's hardly a stretch, but it sure could be a plot spoiler.

HBO hasn't released any photos of Sansa's new fit just yet, but I'm already here for it. Maybe she'll actually get to participate in combat this time (lookin' at you, Battle of Blackwater).

